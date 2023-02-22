Katie Ledecky confirmed for pro swim event at renovated Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center

Katie Ledecky is among numerous professional swimmers confirmed for the 2023 Pro Swim Series at the renovated Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center in Florida.

After 21 years of not seeing major swimming events, the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center is set to make a stunning return by playing host to the second leg of USA Swimming’s 2023 Pro Swim Series.

The last time a major national swim meet took place in Lauderdale was in 2002 when Michael Phelps broke the men’s 400 IM world record while swimming against Erik Vendt, who also dipped below the previous world record. Phelps finished at 4:11.09, while Vendt clocked 4:11.27, both under Tom Dolan's time of 4:11.76.

Katie Ledecky prepares to compete in the Women's 400m Freestyle Heat during the Toyota U.S. Open Championships at Greensboro Aquatic Center on December 01, 2022 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center has been closed for the last three and a half years during which it has undergone a $48 million renovation. The Pro Swim Series is yet to release the full list of swimmers to swim at the renovated center this year, but some names have already been confirmed.

This list of confirmed swimmers was headlined by Olympic and World Champion Katie Ledecky, who has been training in Gainesville, Florida, about five hours away from Fort Lauderdale.

Ledecky has already won three events at the first Pro Swim Series event this year in Knoxville. She is all set to go into the U.S. Nationals and ultimately the World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Gold medalist Robert Finke of Team United States poses in the podium of Men's 1500m Freestyle on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Ledecky will be joined at Fort Lauderdale by other prolific American swimmers

Other American Olympic gold medalists confirmed for the event include Bobby Finke, Chase Kalisz, Simone Manuel, Lilly King and Michael Andrew. Some 2022 World Champions have also been confirmed to swim at Fort Lauderdale, including Kieran Smith and Regan Smith.

While the swim meet will see many famous swimmers, it will miss legendary coach Bob Bowman due to the Men’s Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way, Washington. The Championships, where Bowman will be coaching Arizona's Sun Devils, are set to take place on the same date as the Pro Swim Series in Florida.

Bob Bowman and Michael Phelps of the United States speak with the media during a press conference at the Main Press Centre ahead of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on August 3, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Katie Ledecky is one of the best swimmers in the world. She specializes in long-distance swimming and has already had a glorious career at the age of 25.

The American swimmer has not just won a variety of Olympic medals and world titles, but she has also displayed sheer dominance in the sport, the likes of which we have not seen since Michael Phelps. For instance, the 25-year-old holds the top 14 out of the 15 fastest performances in the 1500 m freestyle.

