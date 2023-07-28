Katie Ledecky gets honored as the 2022 World Aquatics Swimmer of the Year

The unstoppable Katie Ledecky was announced as the 2022 World Aquatics Swimmer of the Year by World Aquatics on Wednesday, July 26. Amidst her impressive winning spree at the ongoing World Aquatics Championship, the swimmer was honored with the title in Fukuoka, Japan.

During the 2022 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Ledecky stunned the world by winning all four events that she participated in. The 26-year-old became the seventh fastest woman in history to win the 400-meter freestyle with a time of 3:58.15.

In 800m freestyle, she won the event and recorded the fifth-fastest time. Ledecky was dominant in the 1500m freestyle event, winning the gold medal by finishing more than 14 seconds ahead of runner-up Katie Grimes. Lastly, the swimmer also won gold in the 4 × 200 freestyle relay with her team of four swimmers.

Katie Ledecky’s terrific winning spree at last year’s world championship has earned her the Swimmer of the Year honor. The American swimmer has received the award for the second time, having initially won it in 2013 as a 16-year-old.

Some honors that Ledecky has received for 2022 include AP Female Athlete of the Year and ESPY for Best Female Athlete.

Katie Ledecky’s performance in the 2023 World Aquatics Championships so far

Katie Ledecky at Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 3

Katie Ledecky has been exceptional in the several events that she has participated in at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Japan. The swimmer competed in the much-awaited “race of the century” competing against strong competitors like Ariarne Titmus and Summer McIntosh in the 400m freestyle event. Ledecky bagged the silver medal, finishing behind Titmus.

The Maryland swimmer asserted her dominance in the 1500m freestyle again. She won gold with a 17-second gap over second-placed Simona Quadarella. With the win, Ledecky tied legendary swimmer Michael Phelps for most career individual swimming titles (15).

After achieving the remarkable feat, Ledecky said:

"We're both from Maryland. Just never really imagined I would be in this position. It's always an honor to win a medal for Team USA, especially gold. Just going to keep going and continue to do my best every time I race."

Katie Ledecky will next compete in the 800m freestyle event scheduled on Saturday, July 29.