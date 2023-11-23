Katie Ledecky named in US Open Championships roster after missing World Aquatics Championships, complete list for Greensboro tournament announced

The 2023 US Open swimming championships are right around the corner, and USA Swimming announced the list of participants with several big names in there.

The championships will be held between November 29 and December 2 at Greensboro Aquatic Center. Notably, Greensboro will be hosting the event for the third time.

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky will be in action in four different categories, namely the 200m, 400m, 800m, and 1500m freestyle after she missed the World Aquatics Championships earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Olympic gold-medalist Penny Oleksiak and three-time World Championships winner Kayla Sanchez will take to the pool in Greensboro under the flag of Mission Viejo in the US Open.

Oleksiak will participate in the 100m freestyle, while Sanchez will swim the 100m backstroke and the 50m and 100m freestyle. The two will be joined by Hong Kong's 26-year-old Siobhan Haughey in the 100m freestyle, which is one of the five events she is listed for.

One of the most stacked races of the women's events in the US Open will be the 200m individual medley. The race will consist of Summer McIntosh, world champion Kate Douglas, Alex Walsh, Torri Huske, and Regan Smith.

Meanwhile, the men's events in Greensboro also have some notable names in action. Caleb Dressel, who only recently got back in the pool after a mental health break, will be competing in the 50m and 100m freestyle, and the 100m butterfly.

Leon Marchand, who breached Michael Phelps' 400m individual medley world record earlier this year, is also participating in the US Open. The Arizona State University swimmer will race the 200m and 400m individual medley, the 100m and 200m breaststroke, and the 200m backstroke.

Meanwhile, Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui and America's Bobby Finke will lock horns in the 400m, 800m, and 1500m freestyles.

2023 US Open Swimming Championship: How to watch your favorite swimmers in action

The 2023 US Open Swimming Championship promises a lot of intense action and is definitely a competition no swimming enthusiast should miss.

To watch the best of the best battle it out in Greensboro, you can get tickets to the stadium to witness it all live. The tickets can be purchased online from Ticketmaster.

An all-session pass allows fans to attend each day of the competition and is priced at $50 for adults, and $30 for kids under twelve and citizens over 60.