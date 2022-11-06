Katie Ledecky broke another world record when she won the 800-meter freestyle during the 2022 FINA World Cup in Indianapolis. This was Ledecky's second world record within a week. Last Saturday, she broke the world record in the 1500-meter freestyle (short course) during the second leg of the 2022 FINA World Cup in Toronto.

Katie Ledecky showcased her marvelous speed by completing the first 50 meters in just 27.54 seconds. She continued her dominance by completing her first 100 meters with a total time of 57.09. She completed the 200 meters with a time of 1:56.63. Ledecky maintained her speed throughout the entire race. The Washington-born swimmer completed the first 400 meters with a time of 3:56.64.

On average, she took 29 to 30 seconds to complete each of the 50 meters on her road to victory. She completed the total 800 meters with a world record time of 7:57.42.

FINA @fina1908

It's a new WOOOOOOOOOOOORLD RECORD

800m Freestyle 7:57.42

World Cup @katieledecky did it again!It's a new WOOOOOOOOOOOORLD RECORD800m Freestyle7:57.42 #Swimming World Cup 🚨 @katieledecky did it again!It's a new WOOOOOOOOOOOORLD RECORD800m Freestyle 👉7:57.42#Swimming World Cup https://t.co/Lq0wuaUIwQ

The previous world record for the 800-meter freestyle (short course) was held by Mireia Belmonte of Spain. She set the world record during the 2013 FINA Swimming World Cup. Belmonte completed the 800-meter freestyle event with a time of 7:59.34.

After breaking the world record last Saturday in the 1500-meter freestyle (short course) in Toronto, she broke the world record in the 800-meter freestyle in Indianapolis this week. Summer McIntosh (Canada) and Leah Smith (USA) finished in second and third place respectively with a time of 8:07.12 and 8:12.01.

Katie Ledecky has now set world records in two consecutive legs of the World Cup. Another important mention of Ledecky's extraordinary record is that she currently owns the 28 fastest times in the 800-meter freestyle in a long course format.

By now breaking the world record in the 800-meter freestyle (short course), she has broken 16 world records in individual events (both short course and long course).

Katie Ledecky was previously tied with Aaron Peirsol for the second-most world records broken by US swimmers since 2000. Earlier on Saturday, Ledecky finished second in the women's 200-meter freestyle with a time of 1:52.10. Siobhan Bernadette Haughey of Hong Kong clinched first place with a time of 1:51.19. Madison Wilson of Australia finished in third place behind Haughey and Ledecky.

On Friday, Katie Ledecky finished first in the women's 400-meter freestyle. She was followed by Bella Sims and Erin Gemmel in second and third place respectively.

Katie Ledecky and her current world records

Katie Ledecky now owns the world record in the 800-meter freestyle (long course), 1500-meter freestyle (long course), 800-meter freestyle (short course), and 1500-meter freestyle (short course).

Ledecky set her 800-meter freestyle record during the 2016 Rio Olympics. In the heats of the 800-meter freestyle (long course) event, she set an Olympic record by completing the event with a time of 8:12.86. In the finals, she clinched gold by finishing first with a world record time of 8:04.79. This was 11 seconds faster than second-placed Jazmin Carlin.

Her second world record in the 1500-meter freestyle (long course) was set during the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series. She completed the 1500 meters with a world record time of 15:20.48. In the 800-meter freestyle (short course) event on Saturday, Katie Ledecky set a world record by finishing first with a time of 7:57.42.

The ace swimmer broke the 1500-meter freestyle (short course) record last week by completing the event with a time of 15:08.24. Since she is only 25 years old, we may see her set a lot more world records in the upcoming years.

Poll : 0 votes