"Life can't get better than this" - Ryan Lochte on his daughter crying because she misses him

Ryan Lochte, the second-most decorated swimmer in Olympic history, recently gave fans an adorable insight into his life.

Lochte, who is married to model Kayla Rae Ried, shared a cute picture of his four-year-old daughter Liv Rae with his fans. In the picture, Lochte's daughter is wearing a sweet Frozen-themed dress, with a picture of the ice queen Elsa.

In the snap, which Ryan shared on his Instagram story with his 942k followers, Liv is visibly upset and crying. The swimmer captioned the photo:

"Crying cuz she misses daddy 😭, life can't get better than this."

Ryan Lochte via his Instagram story

Ryan Lochte has two other children with Kayle Reid, a six-year-old boy named Caiden Zane Lochte, and a five-month old daughter Georgia June Lochte.

Ryan Lochte on his family

Ryan Lochte was one of America's biggest role models until his exaggerated story about "armed police officers'' robbing him and other American swimmers went viral after the 2016 Olympics. The international scandal led to him losing more than a million dollars in sponsorships and had a major negative impact on his image.

The fall was difficult, but since then the swimmer got married and expanded his family, giving him a new purpose in life.

"Everything changed. I no longer really think about myself so much. It's about them. And it's the greatest feeling in the world,'' he told People magazine in an old interview.

"It’s hard work being a dad and trying to compete at the highest level in sports. But I’m the happiest I’ve ever been — by far," he added.

Expanding on trying to return to compete with the best of the best while balancing fatherhood, the priority was always clear for Lochte.

"It's hard juggling because I want to be the best dad," he continued. "After I'm done with practice, I can't go home and take a nap. I have to be 'Super Dad' when I get home. A lot of my competitors do recovery and stuff like that, but I'm limited because my most important thing is being a dad."

Ryan Lochte has always been very vocal about his love for his family. The swimmer often takes to his social media pages to share insights of his life with his wife and kids.