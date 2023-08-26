Maana Patel sets her sights on Asian Games 2023 as she prepares to train in Odisha

Ahead of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, ace swimmer Maana Patel is leaving no stone unturned to get herself prepared. The 23-year-old, who represented India in the Tokyo Olympics two years ago, is set to train at the Aquatic Center in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The Ahmedabad-born athlete had a decent run in the Senior Nationals earlier this year in July and will now look to get India a medal at the Asian Games.

Speaking on her goals, Patel said that she is fully focused on her training.

"I am looking forward to how I perform there. After that, we will see what happens next. Right now, I am fully focused on my training and my performance at the Asian Games," Patel was quoted as saying.

Patel will be under the observation of trainer Douglas Eager, who is currently the Technical Director of the Odisha JSW Swimming HPC.

Patel, in the meantime, also put forth the rationale behind choosing Odisha as the place for practising before the Asian Games.

"Well, it is because of a lot of things. But I think when a person reaches a certain point, I think one can expect changes, and most of the time, it is good to have a change," she stated.

"It's good to change the environment and see how that works for you and that is what I did this time. I have been here for the last month and I am really happy with my training," Patel added.

Patel has been impressive in the South Asian Games over the last seven years, winning six gold, four silver, and one bronze.

Back in 2021, Patel failed to qualify for the 100-meter backstroke after she clocked 1:05.20. She finished 39th while the top 16 swimmers went through to the semis. Patel will be looking for a better showing in the Paris Olympics to be held next year.