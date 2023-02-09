“Man dropping his pants and watching us undress” - Riley Gaines accuses trans swimmer Lia Thomas of exposing ‘male genitalia’ in women's locker room

Women's sports advocate Riley Gaines has been on the offense against trans swimmer Lia Thomas for nearly a year. The former Kentucky women's swimming star has now accused the Penn swimmer of exposing "male genitalia" in the women's locker room after a meet.

Gaines was speaking in an interview on "America Reports" on Wednesday when she stated that she faced difficulty sharing a locker room with Lia Thomas. Accusing the trans swimmer of “dropping pants” in the women’s room, Gaines called on the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCCA) to establish separate locker rooms for transgender athletes competing in female sports.

Speaking in the interview, the 12-time All-American and five-time SEC champion said:

"We were not forewarned beforehand that we would be sharing a locker room with Lia. We did not give our consent, they did not ask for our consent, but in that locker room we turned around and there’s a 6’4" biological man dropping his pants and watching us undress, and we were exposed to male genitalia."

It is pertinent to note that Lia Thomas had reportedly started the process of hormone replacement therapy but hadn't undergone surgery during that time. Gaines claimed that the incident would have been considered a form of sexual assault if it had happened a few years ago.

She said:

"That to me was worse than the competition piece. Not even probably a year, two years ago, this would have been considered some form of sexual assault, voyeurism. But now not even are they just allowing it to happen, it’s almost as if these large organizations are encouraging it to happen.”

A spokeswoman for the Independent Women’s Forum, Gaines went on to state that the NCAA failed to protect the integrity of women’s sports by allowing transgender female athletes like Lia Thomas to compete in its competition.

She added:

"Of course, after NCAA championships, the NCAA then nominated Thomas for NCAA Woman of the Year, so we [they] are celebrating this movement. This is not something that happened by chance on a one-off basis. They are encouraging [biological] men to compete in women’s sports."

Riley Gaines wants trans swimmers including Lia Thomas banned from women's competition

Riley Gaines slammed the White House for promoting "gender ideology propaganda," and said that the administration was ruining women's sports by allowing female-identifying men to compete.

Gaines further said:

"Honestly, you have all these people all the time tell me how courageous it is to speak to this and how brave I am, but truthfully does it make someone brave to just acknowledge women deserve equal opportunities? That’s how far we have come as a society and within our culture."

This isn’t the first time Riley Gaines has raised voice against the inclusion of Lia Thomas in women’s sports. On February 1, Gaines wrote an article for Fox News criticizing the NCAA for their promotion of the trans swimmer.

Gaines even referred to the use of cancel culture to silence female athletes from speaking out against trans women in sports. The women's sports advocate claimed that it was unfair for people to back Lia Thomas in the situation and called for trans swimmers’ ban from women’s divisions.

Poll : 0 votes