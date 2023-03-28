"Me and my brother have Eevees" - Olympian Bella Sims reveals her Pokemon fandom in her TYR Pro Series vlog

Bella Sims is an Olympic silver medallist representing the United States of America in international competitions. Despite being in the early stages of her career, she already has an Olympic medal to her name, which is definitely a huge achievement.

In a recent reel posted on the Instagram page of USA swimming and Bella Sims, the swimmer shared several moments from the TYR Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale. She explained what's on the back of her phone in the reels, saying,

"This is the picture of my best friend and I have a Pokemon card on the back of my phone. All the kids in my family have one. Me and my brother have Eevees but they both are different cards."

Pokemon are fictional creatures with powers that feature in video games and anime series. Most recently, the Pokemon anime series featuring two main characters, Ash Ketchum and his partner Pokemon Pikachu, came to an end after nearly 26 years.

It seems like Bella and her family are huge fans of the Pokemon franchise. Along with the reels, the following caption was written,

"Confirmed: the 2 back is, indeed, four laps ✅😂 @arabellagsims gave us a look at what a day in her life looks like at a #TYRProSeries. Head to our YouTube to watch the full version!"

Other swimmers who featured in the reels were six-time Olympic medalist Ryan Murphy and three-time Olympic medalist Regan Smith. In the reels, Bella claimed that she and Regan looked like eggs with their swim caps over their heads.

The full vlog of the TYR Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale is available on the official YouTube channel of USA Swimming. The video is titled "Spend a Day in the Life with Olympian Bella Sims."

How did Bella Sims perform at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest?

Bella Sims won her first gold medal in an international championship at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest. She won the gold medal in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay event.

Bella along with her teammates Katie Ledecky, Claire Weinstein, Leah Smith, Alexandra Walsh, and Hali Flickinger represented Team USA at the event. Both the heats and the finals were held on the same day, June 22, 2022.

Team USA competed in heat one. They started in lane four with Alexandra Walsh, Claire Weinstein, Hali Flickinger, and Sims swimming in the prelims (heats). Bella clocked a time of 1:55.91 in the heats. This was the fastest time among Team USA swimmers, those who competed in the heats of the 4x200-meter freestyle relay.

Claire Weinstein, Leah Smith, Katie Ledecky, and Bella Sims of Team United States pose with their medals during the medal ceremony for the Women's 4x200m Freestyle Final on day five of the Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships

In the finals of the 4x200-meter freestyle relay, Katie Ledecky and Leah Smith represented Team USA alongside Claire Weinstein and Bella. In the finals of the relay, Ledecky was the fastest among Team USA swimmers.

Ledecky clocked a time of 1:53.67 while the second leading contributor was Bella Sims. Bella swam the anchor leg of the finals and clocked a time of 1:54.60. Although the victory was Team USA's together, this helped Bella Sims win her first gold medal in a major international championship.

Poll : 0 votes