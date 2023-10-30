"Men in dresses just don't scare me" - Riley Gaines reacts to facing opposition ahead of her speech at California college

Riley Gaines clapped back at the dissenters opposing her ahead of her speech at the Davis College Republicans. Gaines is invited to deliver a speech at the college, University of California, Davis on November 3, 2023, at 7 p.m.

The former NCAA swimmer has consistently taken a stand against transgender athletes competing in the women's category in sports. She is invited to voice her opinions about protecting women's sports.

Gaines faced opposition from Northern California's home of resistance. They posted an invitation on their social media, organizing a protest at the venue at 5:30 p.m. before Gaines' speech.

Gaines shared the post on her social media and wrote a fierce reply stating she is undaunted by them.

"Make as much noise as you wish, but understand you still won't drown me out," Gaines wrote.

"For some reason, men in dresses just don't scare me," she added.

Right from confronting Lia Thomas, a transgender athlete who competed in the women's category and won the NCAA national championship last year, to backing up female jiu-jitsu athletes for refraining from competing against trans athletes, she has vehemently advocated her cause.

"We have cowards in positions of authority" - Riley Gaines picks up on NCAA president after receiving no apology

Riley Gaines slammed the NCAA president, Charlie Baker, for not receiving an apology for the incident that happened at the national championships last year. Lia Thomas, who previously competed on the men's team at the University of Pennsylvania, broke records in the women's category after undergoing hormone replacement therapy.

Baker took up the position of NCAA's president in March 2023. Gaines stated that she had called for an apology several times but had received none. In the video, the senator can be seen asking Baker if the NCAA had issued an apology to her, to which Baker said he was unaware.

Gaines stated that Baker knew about her request as she had sent it on several occasions to his house, the NCAA headquarters, and his email. Gaines even attached a copy of the four-page letter asking for an apology, which she shared in the video.

"There has been no apology. There has been no acknowledgment or accountability of mistreatment of us as female athletes at the national championships," Gaines said on her TikTok (h/t @playteaux on X).

"We have cowards in positions of authority who lack a backbone and moral compass," she added.

Riley Gaines also confessed that she had been sending the letters, not to receive an apology, but to request a meeting to create policies to protect female athletes from missing out on any opportunities in sports.