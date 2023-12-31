"Men will be glorified for beating up on women, slippery, slippery slope" - Riley Gaines slams USA Boxing's new policy

Riley Gaines recently slammed the USA Boxing's new policy. The USA Boxing, who manage America's amateur and Olympic boxing, introduced a new policy that allows trans boxers to compete in the category of their choice from 2024.

The new policy has set a few criteria, including declaring the gender identity before the organization and completing their gender assignment surgery.

Athletes under the age of 18 are permitted to compete only in the gender category assigned during their birth. It also requires the trans athletes' testosterone level in serum to remain below 5 nmol/L for at least 48 months before their first bout.

Gaines, who has been a staunch supporter of the exclusion of trans athletes from women's sports panned the new policy, saying:

"Do you understand what this means? Men will be glorified for beating up on women. Not only glorified, they will be deemed "brave" for such actions."

"Slippery, slippery slope," she wrote.

In another post, Gaines expressed her dissent by calling USA Boxing a misogynist:

"USA boxing to allow men who merely say they are women to fight against women. Mark my words, it will take a woman getting killed before these misogynistic fools wake up," the former NCAA swimmer wrote.

The policy also compels trans athletes to undergo frequent hormone testing and provide the organization with the documents of hormone levels for a minimum of four years after the surgery.

Riley Gaines praises Ansleigh Wilk after calling out transgender fighter

Riley Gaines appreciates female fighter for speaking up against trans athlete.

Riley Gaines admired the fighter, Ansleigh Wilk who opened up about her experience while competing against a transgender fighter.

Wilk confronted the trans athlete's participation at the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament held on Oct. 21, 2023, in Georgia. According to NAGA's (North American Grappling Association) regulations, it is mandatory for the officials to inform the female athletes if the bout is set against a trans athlete.

However, Wilk was clueless about her competion being against the transgender athlete till her teammates shed light.

She consistently spoke about her experience and how she was uncomfortable fighting a trans athlete even after winning the bout, leading the NAGA to revise its policy regarding trans athletes' inclusion.

Gaines took to X and praised Wilk on opening up about her expirience, writing:

"This wouldn't have been done without @ReduxxMag and @icons_women exposure of the issue as well as the brave female athletes like @Ansleigh_mma who have taken a stand for women," She wrote.

"Without them, these discriminatory policies would still be in place," Gaines added.

