Michael Phelps and wife Nicole take son Nico on his first outing at Phoenix Open

Michael Phelps and wife Nicole recently took their newborn son, Nico, on his first outing at the Phoenix Open.

The couple recently welcomed their son into their family. Their son, Nico, was born on January 16, 2024. Phelps is now a father to four boys, namely Boomer Phelps, Beckett Richard Phelps, Maverick Nicolas Phelps and Nico Phelps.

Michael Phelps recently participated in the Phoenix Open Pro-Am golf tournament. He was accompanied by his family at the event, and it also happened to be their son Nico's first ever outing. Nicole Phelps shared the detail on Instagram with a family photo.

"Thank you @artipoppe for making Nico's first outing cozy," she captioned the image.

Michael Phelps and Nicole Phelps

The swimming icon had previously announced the news of their newborn son to the world on their Instagram handles.

"@mrs.nicolephelps and I wanna welcome Nico Michael Phelps to the world. We’re so blessed to be given a 4th child. We’re now a family of 6!," he captioned the image.

Michael Phelps and Nicole's relationship explored

Championship Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Four

Michael Phelps met Nicole Johnson for the first time at the ESPY awards in 2007. At the time, Phelps was already a celebrity athlete with eight Olympic medals under his belt, whereas Nicole Johson was a pageant competitor and model. The Olympic Champion was presenting an award to Danica Patrik, and Nicole was assigned to be his escort.

The couple connected right away in 2007. They had an on and off relationship ever since they began dating, even breaking up in 2011. The pair got back together in 2014 when they realised that they both wanted to be together forever.

The couple got married secretly, away from the media on June 13, 2016. They had three marriage ceremonies altogether.

Nicole and Michael welcomed their first son Boomer Phelps on May 5, 2016. They share glimpses of their lives on their Instagram account. Both of them being fitness enthusiasts, share their workouts on their accounts.

In an interview with People Magazine, Phelps mentioned that Nicole has been his biggest support during tough times.

"I've been able to truly find my best friend, somebody who's seen me on my best days and my worst days and so far, she hasn't run yet," he said describing Nicole's support.