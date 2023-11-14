"Mother is a witch" - Lilly King reacts to Taylor Swift's performance at the ERAS Tour

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King recently gushed over Taylor Swift’s performance from the ongoing ERAS tour. The swimmer shared a video of the singer performing her hit song ‘Labrinth’ at the Estadio River Plate stadium in Buenos Aires on November 11.

Taylor Swift, 33, has taken the world by storm with her extensive ERAS Tour, consisting of 151 shows across five continents. She kickstarted her ongoing tour in March and is now slowly approaching its end in December. Swift’s concert has made, not only her fans but also many renowned personalities sing and dance to her beats.

Recently, swimmer Lilly King also reacted to one of Taylor Swift’s amazing performances from her recent show on Saturday. She shared a clip of the singer gracefully playing her song ‘Labrinth’ in the starry stadium. As Swift began with the lyrics of the song, her fans could not stop cheering for their favorite singer.

Sharing the video on her Instagram story, Lilly King captioned it:

"Video proof that Mother is a witch."

King's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

Lilly King is currently enjoying her off-season after a decent run at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in August. The American swimmer won two medals at the tournament.

She won the silver medal in the women's 50m breaststroke by clocking 26.94s. King also contributed to winning a gold medal for her team in the women's 4x100 medley relay. She competed in the relay with her teammates Regan Smith, Gretchen Walsh, and Kate Douglass. The swimmer led her team to victory by completing her part within 64.93s.

Lilly King clapped back at Cate Campbell for her comment on Team USA

King at Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 8

During the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, Australian swimmer Cate Campbell criticised the American team's ritual of ringing a cowbell when any of their athletes go for the race.

She also trolled Team USA for its medal tally that showed them on top because they won the most number of medals. It infuriated Campbell because Australia won a total of 13 gold medals whereas the USA had won 5. She called Team USA ‘sore losers’ on the Australian news channel Today.

American swimmer King refused to stay quiet on the Australian swimmer’s remark. She immediately shared the interview on her X (previously known as Twitter) and captioned it:

"Sorry, we aren't so uptight we can't cheer for our teammates as they walkout for events."

"See you in Paris," King added.

