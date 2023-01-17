“MP is a great father” – Fans react to the Michael Phelps' family outing in the snow

Michael Phelps has made a name for himself through his stellar performances as a swimmer, a philanthropist with a vision of a world with better mental health access, and an advocate for the sport across the globe.

The most successful Olympian of all time, on multiple accounts, has been very open about how close he is to his family.

Having won 23 Olympic gold medals and 26 World Championship titles, the athlete now spends time with his family. In a recent Instagram post, he is seen spending the winter building igloos with his loved ones.

Michael Phelps is known to be a family man; he took time out to be with his loved ones even during his time swimming competitively.

One fan took to the comments section to point out exactly that:

"Mp [Phelps] is a great father 👴"

Most of the comments expressed their love for the Phelps family, who seemed to be enjoying the snow in Arizona in the heartwarming pictures. Many fans were also intrigued by the sight of snow in Arizona.

Check out the fan comments below:

Fans are surprised by the snow in Arizona. [Image via Instagram/@m_phelps00]

January is the second coldest month in the state of Arizona. Usually, Pheonix does not see heavy snowfall, however, in the last few days, the state has seen about 20 inches of snow owing to an incoming snowstorm.

Two-time Emmy-winning wildlife filmmaker Andy Casagrande, celebrity chef Gabriele Bertaccini, and one of Phelps' old adversaries in the pool - legendary Australian swimmer Ian Thorpe, took the opportunity to comment on the family's pictures.

Check out their reactions below:

Andy Casagrande, celebrity chef Gabriele Bertaccini, and legendary swimmer Ian Thorpe [Image via Instagram/@m_phelps00]

Unfortunately, the comments section was also filled with a ton of negative comments regarding Phelps' endorsement of the Pfizer vaccine in his previous post, where he had to disable the comments section.

The comments were unnecessarily provocative and rude. However, one fan echoed what everyone had on their minds, backing the legendary Olympian.

One fan rallies support for Michael Phelps amidst the negativity surrounding one of his Instagram posts [Image via Instagram/@m_phelps00]

Michael Phelps' Legacy

In his first run at the Olympic Games in 2000, Phelps swam in the finals of the 200-meter butterfly and finished in fifth place. What came next took the world by storm: Phelps went on to dominate the sport for the next 16 years!

Michael Phelps in action during the Men's 200m Butterfly during the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games. [Credit: Ross Kinnaird/Allsport]

In his career, the American swimmer won 23 Olympic gold medals, making him the most-decorated Olympian of all time, an astonishing 14 gold medals ahead of his closest rival.

The American is also the most successful swimmer in the history of the World Championships, with 26 gold medals. Phelps, throughout his career, set a total of 39 world records.

It'd be fair to say that he's head and shoulders above everyone from the world of swimming and is one of the greatest athletes in history.

Poll : 0 votes