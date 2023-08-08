"My anxiety starts to creep in a few days before comp" - Kaylee McKeown opens up on pre-race nerves and reveals how she deals with them

Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown shared her process of dealing with pre-race anxiety in her recent interaction with fans. The four-time Olympian showed exemplary performance in the 2023 World Aquatics Championships held in Fukuoka, Japan held last month.

McKeown's physical strength can be witnessed during her races but her mental strength is as tough as her physical which helps her to cope with pre-race anxiety.

McKeown recently conducted a Q&A session on her Instagram stories where a fan asked her how she overcomes her anxiety prior to her races. She explained that she starts feeling the pressure a few days before the competition. The Australian mentioned the importance of accepting the reactions.

"My anxiety starts to creep in a few days before comp", said McKeown. "I've gotten to a point now where I notice how I'm reacting to certain things. I've learnt to accept how I feel and remind myself.....This is my body getting ready to race", McKeown wrote.

Kaylee McKeown during her Q&A session

McKeown also mentioned how communicating with family friends and coaches helps in bringing anxiety under control.

"I also find talking with family, friends or even your coach can help relax you", she wrote.

Knowing that swimming is a competitive sport and requires a huge amount of mental strength she said,

"If everything in life was easy, everyone would do it"

Kaylee McKeown shares her training program with the fans

Kaylee McKeown after winning gold in women's 50m Backstroke at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships at Marina Messe in Fukuoka, Japan

Kaylee McKeown specializes in Backstroke and has won multiple medals in numerous competitions reason being her training for the sport. In her recent Q&A session, when a curious fan asked her about the training she shared her training program.

From the story, it is apparent that the swimmer trains six times a week including swimming, cardio, and gym training, and trains twice on some days.

Kaylee McKeon in her Q&A session on Instagram

In the recent, 2023 World Aquatics Championships McKeown showed a commendable display for her strength. She won three gold medals in individual events including women's 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke, and 200m backstroke.

The Australian swimmer also won a silver medal in the women's 4x100 medley relay along with Abbey Harkin, Emma McKeon, and Mollie O'Callaghan with a time of 3:53.37. She completed her lap in 57.91.

McKeown was a part of the winning team along with Matthew Temple, Shayna Jack, and Zac Stubblety-Cook in the 4x100m mixed medley relay and finished second on the podium with a time of 3:39.03. She swam her lap in 58.03.