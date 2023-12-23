"My mom and dad would always try to pretend like everything was great" - Michael Phelps on creating "generational shift" over mental health

Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps recently discussed promoting a 'generational shift' at his home as he and his wife Nicole are all set to welcome their fourth boy.

The 23-time Olympic gold medalist has consistently pressed on the significance of mental health. The 38-year-old is all prepared to welcome the fourth boy in April 2024. Phelps and his wife have three boys - Boomer (7), Beckett (5), and Maverick (4).

Addressing mental health aspects in an interview with the Today Show, the Talkspace brand ambassador admitted that he pays attention to ensuring a safe upbringing for his children.

The long-time mental health advocate also opened up about cultivating an environment where his kids openly communicate their feelings:

"No knock on my mom and dad, (but) they would always try to pretend like everything was great," Phelps expressed. "Let's just be ourselves and voice our struggles and emotions that we're going through instead of compartmentalizing them. I want to create that generational shift where instead of compartmentalizing and shoving these things down, we're opening up and talking about them."

To encourage their kids to express their emotions, the couple practices 'lion breath,' which involves a deep breath followed by a roar.

Glimpses at times when Michael Phelps enjoyed quality time with his family

Michael Phelps along with his wife Nicole Johnson and his kids - Boomer, Beckett, and Maverick.

Having retired from professional swimming, Michael Phelps now finds joy as a family man, frequently spending time with his wife and kids. A few days ago, his wife shared a few snaps of the family spending wonderful moments in September.

They were seen enjoying themselves by a riverside as the family celebrated Maverick's fifth birthday. Nicole even shared pictures from their movie night and wrote an adorable caption.

"Almost all of September in a photo dump and yet… I promise a couple more posts to sum up how incredible Sept was for our family."

The Phelps family recently celebrated Thanksgiving together. While the boys opted for blue shirts and maroon USC Trojans Football shorts, Nicole and Phelps opted for black outfits.

"Happy thanksgiving !! (They love usc, but today it’s big blue!!😂)," Phelps wrote.