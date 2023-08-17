National Aquatic Championships: Tanishi Gupta smashes national record in 200m individual medley

Tanishi Gupta was the standout performer in the Girl's category on the opening day of the 39th Sub Junior and 49th Junior National Aquatic Championships at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

The teenager smashed the national record in the 200m individual medley on Wednesday. She clocked 2:24:83s in the final of the 200m Individual Medley, surpassing Manavi Varma's record. The latter, who is also from Karnataka, clocked 2:26:99s earlier this year.

Tanishi also ended up as the runner-up in the 100m backstroke event on Wednesday. She clocked 1:08.72s. Her statemate Naisha grabbed the top spot with 1:08.10s. Sanjana Manguesh of Goa grabbed the third spot in the event.

The past national record holder Manavi Varma also participated in the National Aquatic Championships this year. The Karnataka swimmer finished with 2:22:86s to grab the gold medal at the Group 1 event.

Raghvi Ramanujam of Maharashtra won the silver medal with a timing of 2:30:56s. She had tough competition from Subhranshini Priyadarshini of Assam. She finished third with a time of 2:30:57s.

Karnataka swimmers dominate the opening day of the National Aquatic Championships

Karnataka swimmers had a great outing on the opening day of the National Aquatic Championships. Seven Karnataka girls finished in the top three on the opening day.

In the boy's category, as many as seven swimmers grabbed the top-three spot. Notably, two of the three national records, which were broken on Wednesday, were by Karnataka swimmers.

Earlier in the day, Ridhima Veerendra of Karnataka finished with 1:05:85s to grab the gold medal in the 100m backstroke. Karnataka's Shalini Dixit finished second with 1:06:51s.

Sri Nithya from Telangana finished in the third spot with a timing of 1:09.33s. She was the second swimmer from Telangana to finish in the top three of any event on the opening day of the National Aquatic Championships.

Earlier, Shivani Karra from Telangana won the 100m backstroke event with a timing of 1:11.83. Kerala's Shreya Binil ended with 1:13.82s to grab the second spot.