National Swimming Championships 2023: Nina Venkatesh and Aryan Nehra set new national records

The National Swimming Championships 2023, which took place in Hyderabad, saw some outstanding performances as the Indian athletes left their mark on the event.

New national records were set, giving spectators moments of joy and celebration to witness. Among all the record-breaking performances, Nina Venkatesh and Aryan Nehra's efforts stood out.

With her lightning-fast speed, Nina created waves in the Women's 50m Butterfly heats, clocking a splendid time of 28.01 seconds. Nina's stellar performances did not only secure her a place in the record books but also left the spectators impressed.

In the men's category, Gujarat's Aryan Nehra etched his name in the record books also. He broke the national record in the 400m freestyle event. Notably, his incredible timing of 3:52.55 lets him surpass the old record set by Kushagra Rawat back in 2021 by more than a second.

It is pertinent to mention that the fierce rivalry between Aryan and Rawat in the final showdown kept the watchers on the edge of their seats. The day witnessed a nail-biting finish as Aryan surged ahead in the last lap. It secured for him the gold medal and got him earmarked as a rising star in the world of swimming.

Notably, Aryan's parallel performances gave him coveted places in the Asian Games 2022 as well as in World Championships 2023 - for the men's 800m and 1500m freestyle, respectively.

Karnataka shines at National Swimming Championships

Karnataka's women's freestyle team added to the glory by setting the latest national record in the prestigious 4x200m event. With flawless coordination and combined efforts from the ladies, they achieved a phenomenal duration of 8:40.89, leaving their rivals trailing behind.

Moreover, Lineysha A K of Karnataka showed her skills in the women's 200m breaststroke. She broke her own national record with a fantastic time of 2:37.35. She not only clutched the gold medal but also displayed her uniform growth and perseverance.

