New father Ryan Lochte pens loving note for wife Kayla Rae Reid on her birthday

Retired swimmer Ryan Lochte chose the most perfect occasion to express his love for his wife Kayla Rae Reid, who celebrated his 32nd birthday on Wednesday, July 5.

From the beginning of their relationship, the model has been a strong pillar of support in Lochte’s ups and downs. Moreover, the couple recently became a family of five as they welcomed their second baby daughter on June 21.

Lochte feels supremely indebted to his wife for bringing much to his life. Therefore, on the loving occasion of Kayla’s 32nd birthday, he wrote a heartfelt note for her.

Ryan Lochte took to his Instagram to share a series of beautiful pictures with his wife. Sharing some of their never-seen-before pictures, the Olympics swimmer also added a birthday message for Kayla, thanking her for everything.

In his Instagram post, Lochte shared a stunning picture of him kissing his wife against a hilly backdrop.

"Happy Birthday to the best wife and mother out there. So proud of you hunny. Love you always!!! #birthdaygirl #32," the caption read.

Lochte also added snaps of him sitting in a car with Kayla. The post saw the couple enjoying an NBA match in a stadium as well.

Sharing these beautiful moments, Lochte gave Kayla the “best wife” tag and also expressed that she was an equally amazing mother.

Kayla Rae Reid and Ryan Lochte have been in a beautiful relationship since 2016. After dating for two years, the couple tied the knot in an intimate outdoor wedding in Palm Springs, California, on January 9, 2018.

They gave birth to their first baby boy Caiden in 2017. Within a year of their marriage, the Lochtes became a family of four with the birth of their first daughter, Liv.

Ryan Lochte and Kayla recently gave birth to their third child

On Wednesday, Ryan Lochte and his wife Kayla Rae Reid gave birth to another baby girl, Georgia June Lochte.

After sharing the grateful news with the world, Kayla shared her happiness in an exclusive interview with US Weekly.

The model expressed that the couple were excited and thrilled to welcome their new baby. Talking about their parenthood, she added that the swimmer made an amazing father.

Their kids mostly ran into him as she was a stricter parent. However, she believed that their respective roles gave a good balance to their parenthood.

