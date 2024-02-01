Olympic gold medalist Madi Wilson expecting first child with cricketer Matthew Short

Olympic swimmer Madi Wilson recently took to social media to announce that she is expecting her first child with her fiance, cricketer Matthew (Matt) Short.

Wilson initially revealed her pregnancy on the red carpet of the 2024 Australian Cricket Awards, showing her baby bump in a red satin dress, on Tuesday night (January 30) in Melbourne. Short was named the BBL Player of the Tournament at the event for the second straight season.

The swimmer caught the moment on Instagram with the following caption:

"Mum & Dad" with a heart emoji

Wilson, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, also shared a video, where she mentioned "2 becomes 3":

"2 becomes 3. What a journey ours has been, we are excited to announce we are expecting our rainbow baby in 2024. It has been a whirlwind 12 months and we are so excited for what the future holds."

Ariarne Titmus, the reigning Olympic champion in the women's 200-metre and 400-metre freestyle, congratulated Wilson, saying:

"You're glowing! So happy for you."

Competitive swimmer Cate Campbell also congratulated the couple, writing:

"I love everything about this!!"

Ariarne Titmus and Cate Campbell congratulate Madi Wilson.

Wilson and Short, who plays in the Big Bash League for the Adelaide Strikers, announced their engagement in October 2023. They went public with their relationship at the Australian Cricket Awards in early 2023.

Madi Wilson wanted to have a large family with 4 or 5 children

In a 2023 interview with SALIFE, Wilson, 29, had said she is keen to have a large family one day. She wished:

"I'd like four or five children. I love kids."

But she also expressed concerns about fertility issues and took up the role of an ambassador of Swimming Australia's "Ignite Athlete Female Health and Wellbeing" program.

Madi, who has been a member of six world record-making Australian relay teams, stressed in the same interview that it's important to know if there are things she can do to prepare her body for having a family. She said:

"I think it will all be very insightful for me because I do want to have a family one day and it's important to know if there are things I can do to help prepare my body for that, because as elite athletes we do put our bodies under a lot of stress."