Olympic triathletes took to the waters of the Seine River in Paris for a trial swim on Wednesday, 10 days after hefty precipitation had ushered in a drop in water quality, provoking the revocation of an open water contest. This condition has put the Seine under drastic scrutiny, given that it is slated to be the venue for marathon swimming during the impending Olympic Games.

In an array of discreet concerns, one of the Olympic triathletes, Kristian Blummenfelt, expressed:

"I always dive with an open mouth. It wouldn't be a laughing matter if I woke up tomorrow morning with... whatever."

His comments encapsulated the uncertainty deemed by athletes about the possible threats linked to compromised water quality.

The objective of this swim was to equip athletes like Blummenfelt with a prospect to familiarise themselves with the course and introduce themselves to the river's currents ahead of an official Paris 2024 test event planned for the following day.

Seine's bathing ban extends water quality troubles for Olympic triathletes

The longstanding ban on bathing in the Seine, implemented in 1923, has heaved a shadow on the prospect of safe aquatic activities. Stakes to reform the river's water quality date as far back as 1990, when Jacques Chirac, then the mayor of Paris and then the President of France, made a commitment to induce the Seine once again fit for swimming.

The preliminary concern involves spans of heavy downpours, which can swamp Paris's sewage system, leading to overflows that release into the river. This, in turn, leads to contamination with fecal bacteria such as E. coli and Enterococcus, posing health risks to Olympic triathletes and anyone who comes into contact with the water.

World Triathlon, the governing body for the sport, has affirmed that the Seine's water quality experiences multiple day-to-day tests. It has further specified that if the water doesn't meet the set benchmarks, contingency objectives are in place to adjust the contest format to a duathlon, which includes running and cycling components.