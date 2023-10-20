"Only 10 men have ever been on Vogue cover"- Ryan Lochte recalls featuring on fashion magazine in 2012 alongside Serena Williams and Hope Solo

Ryan Lochte recalled being one of only ten men to ever feature on the cover of Vogue magazine.

The 12-time Olympic medalist was on the cover of the fashion magazine's June 2012 issue alongside tennis legend Serena Williams and soccer star Hope Solo.

The cover features Lochte in the center, flanked by Williams and Solo, all in beach attire. The backdrop is a picturesque beach with a clear blue sky. The cover's title reads, "Team USA: America's Olympics Hopeful: The Creative Genius Behind the Games."

Ryan Lochte shared an image of the cover on his Instagram and expressed his delight on being one of only ten men who have graced the cover of Vogue, calling the experience "freaking cool".

"Only 10 men have ever been on @voguemagazine's cover, and I'm one of them! So freaking cool! #throwbackthursday #vogue #sandwich," Lochte's caption read.

Ryan Lochte announces giveaway of swim cap and goggles on Instagram

Ryan Lochte of the United States reacts after competing in a semifinal heat for the Men's 200m individual medley

Ryan Lochte has announced an exciting giveaway on his Instagram account, offering a signed UF Lochte swim cap and a brand new pair of Trace X Elite Mirrored goggles to one lucky winner. He specified that the giveaway is now closed and that the winner will be revealed shortly.

The entry criteria are as follows:

1. Follow @ryanlochte and @legendarybyrl on Instagram.

2. Comment on the video that he posted.

Ryan Lochte of the United States competes in a semifinal heat for the Men's 200m individual medley during Day Five of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center

In his caption, he expressed his gratitude to his fans and added a fire emoji for emphasis, saying:

"GIVEAWAY CLOSED! Make sure you're following @ryanlochte and @legendarybyrl along with commenting on this video! I will pick one winner to send a signed Lochte swim cap and a pair of @tyrsport goggles! Thanks for the support, family."

Lochte is among the greatest swimmers of all time and had a glittering career that saw him become the most decorated Olympian in the history of the United States after his colleague Michael Phelps.

The American won 12 Olympic medals across four different editions from 2004-2016, six of them being gold. Two of Lochte's gold medals came in individual events, as he won the 200m backstroke in Beijing 2008 before winning the 400m medley in London 2012.

