Pro Swim Series 2024 Day 1: Katie Ledecky starts 2024 on a winning note along with Bobby Finke

The first day of action at the Pro Swim Series 2024 got off to a great start. Hosted in Knoxville, Tennessee, between January 10 to 13, the event promises some exhilarating races. On Wednesday, fans got to witness the men's and women's 1500m timed finals as the events got underway at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center.

In the men's 1500m freestyle, the competition was stiff, as American record holder in the event Bobby Finke, 400m world champion Felix Aubock, and American national team member Levi Sandidge all took to the water.

Eventually, it was Finke that finished on top with a time of 15:04.43. Aubock and Sandidge finished second and third, respectively.

Here are the Pro Swim Series men's 1500m tope 8:

Bobby Finke – 15:04.43 Felix Auboeck – 15:14.70 Levi Sandidge – 15:28.71 Connor Lamastra – 15:39.23 Chip Wheelie Shoyat – 15:46.80 Cooper Zakorchemny – 15:50.00 Carson Hick – 15:52.95 Matthew Marsteiner – 15:53.57

Meanwhile, the women's 1500m freestyle featured Katie Ledecky, who was the overwhelming favorite to finish with the best time. Delivering on the expectations, the American clocked a 15:38.81, the 17th-fastest time in history.

Ledecky told USA Swimming on her race:

“It's good to start the year here. I’m looking forward to racing this week and that [time] was pretty much right on where it was last year for me. I'm happy with that and happy with how things have been going.”

Ledecky also finished nearly a minute ahead of Ashley Wall, who managed a time of 16:31.13 to finish second. Tennessee’s Aly Breslin finished third with a time of 16:43.09.

Here are the Pro Swim Series women's 1500m top 8:

Katie Ledecky – 15:38.81 Ashley Wall – 16:31.13 Aly Breslin – 16:43.09 Kate McCarville – 16:44.37 Mila Nikanorov – 16:44.60 Clare Custer – 16:49.26 Ella Dyson – 16:54.37 Grace Hodgins – 16:57.97

Pro Swim Series Day 2: What to look forward to

Meanwhile, Thursday, the second day of the Pro Swim Series, will feature the 100m freestyle and breaststroke, the 200m butterfly, and the 400m freestyle. Heats will take place at 9 AM UTC, while finals will begin at 6 PM UTC.

Katie Ledecky will once more be in action as she will compete in the 100m freestyle. She will be joined by Olympic medalist Torri Huske.

Canadian swimming sensation Summer McIntosh will also kick off her Pro Swim Series today as she competes in the 200m butterfly. 2016 Olympic gold medalist Lilly King will take on 2020 Olympic gold-medalist Lydia Jacoby in the 100m breaststroke.

Meanwhile, in the men's events at the Pro Swim Series Day 2, Caelab Dressel will be taking to the pool for the 100m freestyle. Five-time world champion Nic Fink will headline the 100m breaststroke, and he will be joined by Olympic gold medalist Michael Andrew.

Luca Urlando and youngster Thomas Heilman will compete in the 200m butterfly, while Felix Aubock and Kieran Smith will feature in the 400m freestyle.