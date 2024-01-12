Pro Swim Series 2024 Day 2 results: Katie Ledecky continues her winning run by clinching gold in 400m freestyle, Summer McIntosh wins 200m butterfly

The second day of the Pro Swim Series featured the prelims and finals for four different events, and promised fans some incredibly close races and exhilarating action. The events being contested yesterday were the 100m and 400m freestyle, the 200m butterfly, as well as the 100m breaststroke.

The women's 100m freestyle got the action underway, which featured some intense competition. Of the eight swimmers who qualified for the finals, five were Olympic and World Championship medalists. Eventually, it was World Champion Kate Douglass who raced to gold with a time of 53.12s.

Gretchen Walsh, the three-time individual NCAA Champion, took silver, while Olympic Champion Simone Manuel settled for bronze. Meanwhile, 2023 Fukuoka silver medalist Jack Alexy claimed the gold medal in the men's 100m freestyle in Knoxville. The American clocked 48.24s for his win and was joined on the podium by Olympic Champion Brooks Curry and seven-time NCAA All American Matt King.

The next finals at the Pro Swim Series was the women's 100m breaststroke. Here, it was 2016 Rio Olympic gold-medalist Lilly King who clinched first place, while Ireland's Mona McSharry and Tokyo Olympic Champion Lydia Jacoby came in second and third, respectively.

Veteran swimmer Nic Fink proved his mettle in the men's 100m breaststroke as he clocked a 1:00.36 for the win. Michael Andrew finished second, while Joshua Chen set a new personal best for the bronze.

Up next in the pool at the Pro Swim Series was the women's 200m butterfly, which was dominated by Summer McIntosh. The Canadian finished nearly three seconds ahead of Emma Sticklen, who took silver, while 20-time NCAA All-American Kelly Pash won bronze.

In the men's 200m butterfly at the Pro Swim Series, Martin Espernberger had a close battle with Trenton Julian before the former won by a margin of 0.00.39s. 16-year old Thomas Heilman finished third.

Meanwhile, in women's 400m freestyle, Katie Ledecky, who also topped the women's women's 1500m on Day 1 of the event, raced to a win with a lead of more than two seconds. Olympic silver-medalist Paige Madden took silver, while Leah Smith had to settle for bronze.

In the men's 400m freestyle at the Pro Swim Series, Felix Auboeck was the dominant force, finishing two seconds ahead of Lucas Henveaux, who took silver. Kieran Smith managed to clamber onto the third-place on the podium, while Bobby Finke failed to win a medal after finishing fourth.

2024 Pro Swim Series Day 2: full results

Here are the full results of the second day of the 2024 Pro Swim Series:

Women's 100m Freestyle

Kate Douglass – 53.12 Gretchen Walsh – 53.64 Simone Manuel – 53.73 Torri Huske – 53.82 Abbey Weitzeil – 54.00 Alex Walsh – 54.55 Maxime Parker – 54.58 Beata Nelson – 54.70

Men's 100m Freestyle

Jack Alexy – 48.24 Brooks Curry – 48.68 Matt King – 48.91 Santo Condorell – 49.03 Shaine Casas – 49.05 Carson Foster – 49.51 Destin Lasco – 50.01 Alberto Mestre – 1:06.70

Women's 100m Breaststroke

Lilly King – 1:05.67 Mona McSharry – 1:06.23 Lydia Jacoby – 1:06.62 Kate Douglass – 1:06.67 Alex Walsh – 1:07.70 Sophie Angus – 1:08.16 Anna Elendt – 1:08.41 Ella Nelson – 1:08.48

Men's 100m Breaststroke

Nic Fink – 1:00.36 Michael Andrew – 1:00.41 Joshua Chen – 1:00.67 Noah Nichols – 1:00.92 Mitch Mason – 1:01.13 Alon Baer – 1:01.38 Jake Foster – 1:01.41 Lyubomir Epitropov – 1:01.59

Women's 200m Butterfly

Summer McIntosh – 2:05.73 Emma Sticklen – 2:08.57 Kelly Pash – 2:09.02 Tess Howley – 2:09.57 Dakota Luther – 2:11.65 Addison Sauickie- 2:13.1 Addison Reese – 2:13.74 Leah Gingrich – 2:15.09

Men's 200m Butterfly

Martin Espernberger – 1:56.58 Trenton Julian – 1:56.97 Thomas Heilman – 1:57.23 Luca Urlando – 1:57.80 Dare Rose – 1:58.02 Ryan Merani – 1:59.84 Connor Lamastra – 2:00.82 Gabe Jett – 2:02.02

Women's 400m Freestyle

Katie Ledecky – 4:03.46 Paige Madden – 4:05.66 Leah Smith – 4:07.85 Jillian Cox – 4:08.22 Lillie Nesty – 4:14.60 Kate McCarville – 4:15.12 Julia Mrozinski – 4:16.55 Alexis Yager – 4:20.25

Men's 400m Freestyle

Felix Auboeck – 3:46.78 Lucas Henveaux – 3:48.70 Kieran Smith – 3:49.63 Bobby Finke – 3:52.06 Jay Litherland – 3:54.25 Chip Wheelie Shoyat – 3:56.48 Joey Tepper – 3:58.36 Levi Sandidge – 4:01.39