"Really indicative of what the true motives are" - Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines on transgender athletes skipping open category at Berlin World Cup

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines has criticized transgender athletes after they skipped the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Berlin despite the availability of an open category for them.

World Aquatics, the international federation that administers competitions in water sports, announced last year that they were banning trans athletes from competing in all female events.

Later, they announced that a new open category was being introduced to give a chance for swimmers of all sex and gender identities to take part in global events. However, at the recent Swimming World Cup in Berlin, there were no takers for the open category.

Gaines, who has been tirelessly fighting against the inclusion of trans athletes in female sports, has criticized them for skipping the Swimming World Cup and stated that she wasn't surprised by it.

"Well, I am not surprised. I will take you back to our NCAA Championships that both Kaitlynn and myself swam at. We had both type of transitioning individuals competing with the women. So we had females identifying as men and males identifying as women both in the women's category. We were expected to treat the males identifying as women with she/her pronouns and the females identifying as women with men using he/him pronouns," she told NEWSMAX.

"It was utterly confusing. And now they have opened a third category and to no one's surprise, no one swam in it. And I think that's really indicative of what the true motives here really are," she added.

Gaines has previously called out transgender athletes for the same, stating that by not competing in Berlin, trans athletes laid bare their 'real motivation'.

Riley Gaines' peer Kaitlynn Wheeler calls for an end to gender ideology in sports

Kaitlynn Wheeleris is a former University of Kentucky swimmer and teammate of Riley Gaines.

Speaking on the same show was Kaitlynn Wheeler, a former University of Kentucky swimmer and teammate of Riley Gaines, who opined that a third category (the open category) is not going to be of any use. She further stated that Americans have become tired of having to deal with gender ideology all the time and that 'common sense' should prevail.

"A third category just isn't going to work. It's going to plummet, as we've seen here at the World Cup. We need to stick with what we know and that is truth, common sense, and just biology. It isn't rocket science," she said.

"The American people are fed up with this gender ideology being shoved down their throats and being told that we have to play this game of pretend. They are desperate for the truth to be spoken," she added.