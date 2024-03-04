Riley Gaines issues no-nonsense response to men wearing high heels in protest of violence against women

Riley Gaines has reacted to a post on social media about grown men marching in high heels to protest male violence against women. Over the past year, Gaines, a former competitive swimmer, has been vocal about women's rights and pushing for the Women's Bill of Rights.

She recently re-shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) by End Wokeness about grown men marching around in red heels to protest male violence against women. Gaines likened it to climate activists pouring tomato soup on a piece of art to end climate change.

The former NCAA swimmer said:

"Police officers walking in high heels ends male violence against women just about as much as pouring tomato soup on a priceless piece of art ends climate change."

Gaines added:

"I just want to know in what way this helps resolve male violence against women lolol"

Riley Gaines believes women are being denied the truth

Gaines, 23, gained public attention when she spoke up about competing against a transgender swimmer Lia Thomas at the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships.

In an interview, she said she was hoping for someone to stand up for her and her teammates but no one did. Gaines told Today's Catholic that when the NCAA official reduced everything the women had worked their entire lives for, to a photo op, she knew what she had to do. She shared:

"It's like it hit me. How in the world could we as women, as female athletes, expect someone to stand up for us if we weren't even willing to stand up for ourselves."

Gaines believes this issue is much bigger than just women's sports. She said:

"The premise of the issue and why it matters is that we are being asked to deny objective truth. Understand that there are no limits if we are willing to deny man and woman, the sheer essence of humanity."

Gaines, a 12-time All-American swimmer, simply put it as:

"God created men and women perfectly in His image, and He does not make mistakes. There are only two sexes. Men are men and women are women."