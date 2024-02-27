Riley Gaines reacts to J.K. Rowling criticizing a media outlet describing a transgender killer as a woman

Riley Gaines has reacted to a post by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling who criticized a British television news channel for referring to the murderer as a "woman" and not a transgender woman.

Sky News said a woman who filmed herself killing a cat has been jailed for murdering a man four months later. Rowling posted her comment on X (formerly Twitter), saying:

"I'm so sick of this shit. This is not a woman. These are #NotOurCrimes"

Gaines reacted with three fire emojis:

The news anchor, in the video re-shared by Rowling, says:

"A woman has been found guilty of murdering an individual in Oxford months after she filmed herself killing a cat."

Prosecutors said the murderer Scarlet Blake had a fixation with violence. The Judge, as per Sky News, described the killer as:

"Having an obsession with harm and death"

Blake was sentenced to a minimum term of 24 years in prison.

Riley Gaines on the importance moral decision under Title IX

Gaines, 23, has highlighted the significance of Title IX, a law that guarantees equal opportunities for women. She believes Title IX, which is before the court, is being undermined by politicians and radical gender ideologues, allowing females to be displaced by males in women's sports.

Gaines hopes this case will end up before the Supreme Court. She told Newsweek:

"I'm very hopeful this case in particular will be heard by the Supreme Court, which will be the first ruling we have on a Title 9 case."

The former NCAA swimmer said the case:

"Is huge right now considering what the Biden administration is doing to Title 9, which is a totally illegal administrative rewrite. I think to get it into the Supreme Court would be monumental and I'm looking forward to it."

Gaines highlighted that girls are suffering the consequences of the explicit violation of Title IX. She said:

"It's very simple because Title 9 is only, like, 37 words. It's not like it's hard to interpret or understand. It's just being able to define that word 'sex'...we've never struggled to define that word before." (Newsweek)

Gaines had earlier said there are only two sexes. She believes a person can't change their sex and each sex is deserving of equal opportunities.