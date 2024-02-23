Riley Gaines shares evidence of San Francisco violent protesters after suspension of her assault case

Riley Gaines has re-shared evidence, which was recorded and shared on social media a year ago, of her assault by protesters at San Francisco State University (SFSU). This comes after the campus police department concluded its investigation, saying the charges were unfounded.

Gaines, a former competitive swimmer, claimed that she was assaulted and held hostage after a speech she gave at SFSU for the college's Turning Point USA chapter. She said she was physically attacked by protesters and was held hostage inside a classroom for hours.

Gaines took to social media to highlight the issue once again. She posted a sarcastic comment saying

"Mmm but there's no evidence that these protesters were violent..."

This was posted with a piece of image evidence.

Expand Tweet

Gaines, 23, in an earlier tweet, said the police informed her the case had been suspended.

"The police have finally informed me the case has been suspended as all charges are "alleged" & "unfounded". I guess audio, video, & eyewitness evidence aren't admissible in SF."

Expand Tweet

The former NCAA swimmer was updated about the case on February 2 via an email, which stated that:

"After a thorough investigation, the alleged charges in this case are unfounded and have been suspended pending further lead." (Post Millennial)

Riley Gaines continues to speak against men competing in women's sports

Gaines, a vocal critic of transgender female athletes in women's sports, has time and again spoken up against male athletes competing in women's sports. She wrote in her testimony in 2023 saying:

"A school that knowingly allows a male athlete to take a spot on a women's team, or allows a male athlete to take the field in a woman's game, is denying a female student athletic opportunity."

Gaines described this as sex-based discrimination. She said it violates Title IX. The former competitive swimmer highlighted Title IX again after a transgender swimmer who had competed on the men's team for three years shattered the collegiate record for the second time in three months.

Gaines said:

"The strides women have made when society applauds a man for pushing us off our own podium...Title IX literally means nothing at this point."

Expand Tweet

Gaines began to advocate women's sports for women after competing with Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer, in an NCAA swimming event where she tied for fifth position but only the latter received the trophy.