Ryan Lochte's latest picture of himself swimming delights photographer

Twelve-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte shared a picture of himself swimming in a recent post on social media. Lochte, who is the second-most successful swimmer at the Olympics behind Michael Phelps, has been on a break from competitions.

Recently, he opened a Swim Academy Clinic at Lifetime in Garden City, New York, where he will be seen sharing his insights, knowledge, and experiences of the sport with kids. Besides this, he will also discuss nutrition and life.

However, Ryan Lochte's latest post on Instagram instantly captured the attention of his fans and followers. He captioned the post:

“What’s your favorite stroke? 😁 📸”

His followers started talking about their favorite stroke in the comments. The picture was captured by Alaina Bello, a certified personal trainer, and photographer. She couldn’t contain her happiness after Lochte posted the image from this photoshoot on his IG handle.

She excitedly shared this in her story, stating:

“Low key crying of happiness because @ryanlochte posted my photo on Instagram”

Lochte, who specializes in the backstroke and individual medley (IM), is the current world record holder in the men’s 200m IM in both long course and short course. Besides this, he has earned the World Swimmer of the Year and the American Swimmer of the Year award two times.

Throughout his career, Ryan Lochte has won 90 medals, including 54 gold, 22 silver, and 14 bronze medals in major international competitions such as the Olympics, the World Championships, the Pan American Games, and the Pan Pacific Championships.

Ryan Lochte auctioned 6 of his Olympic medals in 2022

Ryan Lochte during the Medal Ceremony for the Men's 400m Individual Medley at the London 2012 Olympic Games. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

In July 2022, Ryan Lochte auctioned six out of his 12 Olympic medals, with the money benefitting the Jorge Nation Foundation. It is a non-profit organization that provides children suffering from terminal or debilitating illnesses an opportunity to go on a once-in-a-lifetime trip of their choice.

In an interview with NBC, he showed his love for medals but also explained why he decided to sell them. He said:

“I don’t want people to think I didn’t care about the medals. I cherish them, but they’re just sitting in my closet collecting dust. I feel amazing about [the auction] just because I’m going to be helping kids out. I never kept any medal. I’m not the one to keep memorabilia."

One of the six medals was sold individually, while two were auctioned off as a pair. The remaining three were sold as a trio.