Speedo USA has unveiled its latest swimsuit, and sponsored swimmers, including Ryan Murphy, Caeleb Dressel, Regan Smith, and Ariarne Titmus, have shared pictures with fans. The suit uses space-grade technology and is the successor to the Fastskin LZR Pure Intent.

Speedo has been the best designer of swimsuits since 1929 when Arne Borg set a world record while wearing the brand's apparel. Since then, the company has experimented with various designs and materials, establishing itself as the go-to choice for both beginner and pro swimmers.

Speedo has announced the release of its latest design, the Fastskin LZR Pure Intent 2.0. The suit has been designed in collaboration with Lamoral Space Tech, using a coating that Lamoral originally made to protect satellites in space.

This space-grade technology focuses on water repellency, providing durability for swimmers race after race. The Fastskin LZR Pure Intent 2.0 is fully approved by FINA and is likely to be showcased at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

A breakdown of Speedo's Fastskin swimsuits

Speedo had always been considered one of the best designers of swimsuits, but it shocked the world in 2000 with the introduction of its first Fastskin swimsuit.

The suit was the first of its kind, inspired by the skin texture of sharks. Following its release, 83% of medal-winning swimmers at the 2000 Sydney Olympics were wearing the Fastskin, proving its prowess. Additionally, 13 of the 15 world records broken after the introduction of the Fastskin, were achieved by swimmers wearing it.

Subsequent releases, such as the Fastskin II, a suit worn by swimmers who clinched 47 medals at the 2004 Athens Games. Just a year later, Speedo outdid itself once more with the Fastskin FS-PRO. The FS-PRO was responsible for the surpassing of 21 world records.

While the Fastskin range so far had been nothing short of phenomenal, Speedo once again proved why they were the best with the Fastskin LZR Racer in 2008. Designed with input from biomechanical engineers, physiologists, NASA, and more than 100 elite swimmers.

94% percent of the Beijing Olympics gold-medalist swimmers had donned the LZR Racer. However, FINA eventually changed the rules regarding body-length swimsuits and certain fabrics, which led to the LZR Racer being banned. Not one to give up, they got to work on creating a line of LZR Racers that would be within FINA regulations, launching those in 2009.

In 2012 the brand released the Fastskin3, which was responsible for 57% of all swimming medals at the London Olympics. They followed this up with a Fastskin LR Racer Elite 2 in 2013. Speedo's offering for the 2016 Rio Olympics, was the Fastskin LZR Racer X, which resulted in 46% of all the swimming medals won at the Olympics.

The brand's best designs yet have been the Fastskin LZR Pure Intent and LZR Pure Valor, which were unveiled in 2019. Athletes wearing these swimsuits secured 61% of all gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and were responsible for 52% of all world records broken since their introduction.