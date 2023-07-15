Six years after marriage, Michael Phelps shares an unseen picture of wife on her special day

Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps chose the perfect occasion to share some lovely unseen pictures of him with his dear wife. On July 12, the Phelps family celebrated the 38th birthday of Nicole Johnson Phelps.

Expressing his love for her, the retired swimmer penned a heartwarming birthday post and shared some glimpses of the celebrations also.

Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympian in the history of sports. He rose to fame during the 2004 Olympics Games in Athens, winning six gold and two bronze medals. Then, he dominated the 2007 World Championship with seven gold medals and set five world records.

The same year, he met the love of his life, Nicole Johnson, a model and pageant competitor.

On Nicole’s 38th birthday, the swimmer took to his social media to share a series of adorable pictures of his wife and three children, Boomer, Beckett, and Maverick. With the pictures, he added a birthday wish for Nicole, addressing her as the “way better” person in their relationship.

“Happy bday to my way way better half,” wrote Phelps.

Moreover, the first picture in the post featured Phelps, Nicole, and their three sons sitting on a table to cut the birthday girl’s cake. Another picture in the carousel was of the couple sitting in the car along with their adorable pet.

Phelps also shared a cute photograph of his wife from her childhood days. Nicole was seen holding a baby doll in it. The last picture in the series was a beautiful frame of the 38-year-old kissing his husband on his cheeks.‘

Ever since Phelps retired in 2016, he and his wife have been passionately working together to advocate mental health initiatives globally through their foundation, the Michael Phelps Foundation.

Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson’s interesting first meet-up

Phelps and Johnsons met during the 2007 ESPY Awards. The latter was working as an athlete escort at the event. Luckily, Nicole was appointed to guide the swimmer.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2017 - Arrivals

Interestingly, the pageant competitor was not very happy with guiding Michael Phelps. The swimmer shared the hilarious anecdote with Entertainment Tonight at the 2017 ESPY Awards.

"My wife was my escort here 10 years ago, [when] she was working with ESPN. It's funny, she always tells the story like, 'I wanted somebody different,'” Phelps explained in the conversation.

However, sometime after their meet-up, they began dating on and off for the following years. In 2015, the couple decided to stay with each other permanently and got engaged. A year later, they got married at a private ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.