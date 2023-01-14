“Sold your soul...” – Michael Phelps faces heat from fans over Pfizer advert

The greatest Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps' career has been full of controversies. From marijuana cases to DUI arrests, Phelps has faced a lot of criticism from fans.

Phelps recently announced his association with Pfizer, a pharmaceutical and bio-technology company. This didn't go down well with fans due to the company's reputation having taken a hit in recent times. The COVID vaccine that the company produced has been at the center of criticism.

Not surprisingly, fans are not happy that the most decorated Olympian of all time is associated with them.

"Sold your soul. Solid..."

Via Instagram

The 28-time Olympic medallist has said many times that he has faced various mental health issues throughout his career. He recently posted an image on his Instagram announcing his association with Pfizer.

The American star stated that the reason for his association is that the struggle with depression can put him at high risk of COVID-19.

However, this association by the 'Flying Fish' has not been well received by fans. One of them asked Michael Phelps if he was selling heart failure:

"Selling heart failure? That's nice..."

Another asked:

"How much did you get paid for this?"

One fan wrote:

"Sellout"

Fans were definitely disappointed with Michael Phelps' newest association:

"I'm actually relieved by the comments! We often feel alone being awake to this BS, but turns out there are so many of us that know the truth"

Via Instagram Via Instagram

Many fans unfollowed Phelps, just like this one:

"Unfollow"

One of the verified accounts wrote:

"They better give you the saline because athletes don't do good with this company. Praying for you"

Backlashes and heated comments were all that Michael Phelps faced:

"Absolute Kook"

Fans seemed to be very angry over Phelps as this fan advised Phelps not to be a puppet.

"Sold out, don't be a puppet MP. Covid is not a life threatening illness."

Via Instagram

Fans question Michael Phelps' medical judgement

A commenter questioned Michael Phelps about how he came to the conclusion that depression puts him at a greater risk of COVID.

"Did you come to the conclusion that depression puts you at higher risk or did Pfizer type that description for you? Knowing one of the best athletes of our era sold out this hard might make people"

Another fan questioned Phelps' integrity and unfollowed Michael Phelps:

"Aw man, you sold out yourself for Pfizer? Quickest unfollow ever"

"Cringe button"

Via Instagram

One fan seemed to be disappointed with Phelps, as according to him, he was very honest earlier, but things have changed now.

"Man, I used to really look up to and admire you and your honesty with mental health but this is not a smart move. How many young athletes have to die before you people start actually doing something?"

This fan wrote that Phelps' next association will be due to his heart issues and he will partner next with WHO or Bill/Melinda Gates Foundation:

"Next you're going to tell us your heart issues are caused by climate change and you're partnering with the WHO or the Bill/Melinda Gates Foundation."

Via Instagram

Michael Phelps might be the greatest athlete ever born. But not all of his steps receive a positive response, like this association. Just after Phelps started to face heat from the fans, he turned off the comment section. But what good it has done, nobody knows.

Poll : 0 votes