"Some things were meant to be, and I realise I am very lucky" - When Ian Thorpe claimed he dodged death on 9/11 by not going to World Trade Center

Last year, on the 9/11 attack Memorial Day, retired swimmer Ian Thorpe shared his memories of the bone-chilling terror incident.

He could have been one of the victims of the horrific attack at the World Trade Center, but narrowly escaped his death through sheer luck.

Twenty-two years ago, the United States of America experienced a terrorist attack that tragically claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people.

The suicide attackers had hijacked four planes and crashed two of them into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York, which were among the world's five tallest buildings at that time.

Moments before the tragic incident, one of Australia’s greatest swimmers of all time, Ian Thorpe, had visited the WTC’s observation deck in the morning. However, upon arriving there, he realized that he had forgotten to bring his camera.

In a 2021 interview with Complete Network.com, he explained the scenario of the attack day, saying:

"It was early in the morning and I went for a run. I grabbed a coffee and walked back to my hotel room, and literally in that period of time the planes hit. It was a very, very close call."

Thorpe revealed that initially, his friend Michelle had planned to go for a run at the WTC and he had asked her to let him join her. However, that morning, he woke up early and decided to go for a jog himself.

"I had a friend Michelle who was staying with me. She was the one who was going to get up and go for a run. I was telling her to wake me up because we were going to go to the World Trade Centre together. I said we could go up the World Trade Centre in the morning and then you do the Empire State Building at night," Ian Thorpe said.

"But in the end, I was the one that went down there. With things like that, you realize it’s fate. Some things were meant to be, and I realize I am very lucky," he added.

Ian Thorpe struggled with depression and suicidal thoughts

Ian Thorpe pictured at 2011 FINA World Cup

Five-time Olympic gold medallist Ian Thorpe battled mental health issues since his teenage years.

In his book, 'This is Me: The Autobiography,' the retired swimmer revealed that he had experienced “crippling” depression, which had, at times, led him to consume large amounts of alcohol.

He shared that he had experienced suicidal thoughts as well in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald in 2012.

"I even considered specific places or a specific way to kill myself — but then always baulked, realising how ridiculous it was. Could I have killed myself?" Ian Thorpe said.

To treat his depression, Ian Thorpe underwent therapy for several months. In 2014, he received widespread applause for openly coming out as gay. The swimmer’s revelation had a great impact in helping to reduce the stigma of homophobia in sports.

Thorpe also accepted that he was tremendously happy after finally coming out of the closet. Later on, he joined the campaigns advocating for same-sex marriage in Australia.