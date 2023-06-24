Special Olympics World Games: Gold rush in Swimming continues as Prashaddhi, Diksha dominate in Berlin

Friday turned out to be fruitful for the Indian swimmers in the Berlin Special Olympics World Games as three athletes clinched gold medals in different categories of swimming.

India's medal hunt on Friday began with Prashaddhi's finish. The swimmer grabbed the gold medal in the FB03 25m Freestyle event. The final witnessed eight participants. The Indian swimmer grabbed the top position with a result of 00:30.80. Switzerland's Ramona Beutler finished second to clinch the silver medal. She ended her race at 00:31.71.

India's second gold of the day came in the FB02 category of the 25m Freestyle event. The final witnessed seven participants. The Indian star swimmer finished with 00:33.57 to clinch the second gold of the day. Boglarka Bogdan of Romania came second with the timing of 00:35.46.

While the other two Indians had tough competition from their opponents, Diksha proved too good for everyone in her discipline. She clinched the gold medal in the 25m freestyle in the FB01 category, after finishing with a timing of 00:44.13.

She was the only swimmer to finish below the 50s mark. The race, which saw eight swimmers, had Maryam Al Saidi from Oman finishing in the second position. She clocked 00:53.93.

Madhav Madhan settles for the Silver medal; clinches his 2nd medal of this edition

Madhav Madan grabbed a silver on Friday to go with his Gold medal earlier this week.

On Friday, Madhan Madan had to settle for Silver as Uganda's Feni Larry finished 00:1.85s ahead of him to clinch the Gold Medal in the 25m freestyle swimming. The race was a close one as the difference between each swimmer was lesser than 00:01.30s.

This race also witnessed three more Indians namely- Abdul Rahman, Dinesh Kumar, and Kiritbhai Shankarbhai. However, they couldn't breach the top three.

This is the second medal in Swimming at Special Olympics World Games for the Indian swimmer. He won India's first gold medal in swimming in this Olympics when he topped the 25m Breaststroke.

Indian swimmer Sidhanth K brought the final medal in swimming for India. The swimmer clinched the bronze medal in the 25m freestyle event.

