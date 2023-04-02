Summer McIntosh swims 4:25.87 in 400 IM and sets new world record

Canadian Swimmer Summer McIntosh has made waves across the swimming community by setting a new world record in the 400 meter individual Medley at the 2023 Canadian Swimming Trials.

The 2023 Canadian Swimming Trials are being held from March 28 to April 2 at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre in Toronto, Ontario. On Day five of the 2023 Canadian Swimming Trials, McIntosh competed in the finals of the women's 400 meter individual medley.

Summer McIntosh swam in the finals of the 400 meter individual medley, and clocked a time of 4:25.87. In the prelims of the 400 meter individual medley, the Canadian swimmer clocked a time of 4:40.69.

Summer's 4:25.87 became the new world record in the 400 IM by overtaking Katinka Hosszu's 4:26.36. Hungary's Katinka Hosszu set a world record in the 400 meter IM by clocking a time of 4:26.36 in the finals of the 400 meter IM at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

After six and a half years, Katinka's record has been surpassed by McIntosh. Before this world record swim in the finals of the 400 meter IM, Summer also held the world junior, canadian and commonwealth records. It has been reset once again according to Swimswam.

McIntosh's world junior record of 4:28.61 was the fourth fastest time in history as per the aforementioned source. The 2022 World Championships gold medallist now has three of the 10 fastest 400 meter individual medley performances in history.

Summer McIntosh competes in the Women's 400m Freestyle Heat during the Toyota U.S. Open Championships at Greensboro Aquatic Center on December 01, 2022

The Canadian Swimmer first broke the world junior record in the 400 meter individual medley with a time of 4:34.86 in the 2022 Canadian Swimming Trials. She once again broke the world junior record at the 2022 Commonwealth Games with a time of 4:29.01. Summer once again broke the record in December 2022 by clocking a time of 4:28.61 according to Swimswam.

This is her second world record of 2023 Canadian Swimming Trials, as she finished first in the women's 400 meter freestyle finals as well with a world record time of 3:56.08. She created this record on day one of the Canadian Swimming Trials.

McIntosh surpassed the previous world record set by Australian Ariarne Titmus. Titmus clocked a time of 3:56.40 when she swam at the 2022 Australian Championships.

The Canadian Swimmer also swam a new 200 meter individual medley with a time of 2:06.89. Following the 200 meter IM, she swam in the 200 meter butterfly event with a time of 2:04.70.

The remaining events of the 2023 Canadian Swimming Trials will be held today as today is the last day of the 2023 Canadian Swimming Trials.

Summer McIntosh tops the all time women's 400 meter IM performances

Summer McIntosh leads the all-time women's 400 meter IM performances. The list of all-time performances of the women's 400 meter IM as revealed on Swimswam is attached below:

Summer McIntosh – 4:25.87 (2023) Katinka Hosszu – 4:26.36 (2016) Ye Shiwen – 4:28.43 (2012) Katinka Hosszu – 4:28.58 (2016) Summer McIntosh – 4:28.61 (2022) Summer McIntosh – 4:29.01 (2022) Katinka Hosszu – 4:29.33 (2017) Stephanie Rice – 4:29.45 (2008) Katinka Hosszu – 4:29.89 (2016) Kirsty Coventry – 4:29.89 (2008)

