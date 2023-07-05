Suvana, Rujuta, and Aryan shine in National Swimming Championships 2023

Day 3 of the National Swimming Championship 2023 witnessed a series of breathtaking performances, leaving the lookouts in awe. Suvana C Baskar from Karnataka was one of the reasons why the spectators were seated as she made a remarkable splash, breaking the National Record in the 50m backstroke.

She narrowly surpassed Gujarat's Maana Patel as her sensational swim of 29.63 seconds dethroned Maana's previous record from the last version of the nationals by an impressive 0.16 seconds. Back then, she wore the silver medal clocking at 29.71 seconds.

In another remarkable display from another athlete, Rujuta Khade from Maharashtra shattered the meet record with a swift timing of 26.47 seconds competing in the women's event. Her exceptional performance let her surpass the previous record held by Shikha Tendon back in 2003, who clocked at 26.61 seconds.

The records further continued to tumble as Aryan Nehra of Gujarat dominated men's 1500m freestyle and set a new meet record of 15:29.76. His exceptional performances overhauled the past record set by Kushagra Rawat in Bangalore in 2021.

Rawat, for her tremendous performances, earned a silver medal with a short span of 15:45.62. Aryan's supremacy outstretched to the men's 800m freestyle event, where he also shattered the meet record, alongside registering a latest National Record in the 400m freestyle event.

The Maharashtra team added glory to Swimming Championship

In further showcases of determination toward the sport, the Maharashtra team made waves in the Swimming Championship, further adding to their record tally. Each swimmer played a pivotal role in their respective strokes to contribute to the team's success.

The crew composing Palak Joshi, Anannya Nayak, Apeksha Fernandes, and Rujuta Khade, broke the previous national record in the women's 4x100m Medley event. With unprecedented devotion, they clocked within an astounding duration of 4:23.65.

It let them overthrow the former feat clocked at 4:26.69. This incredible performance in the finals pictures their certain mastery and firms Maharashtra's preeminence in the national swimming coliseum.

As the Championship continues, we can expect more extraordinary performances and new records being unfolded day after day.

