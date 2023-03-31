Swimming prodigy Leon Marchand completes perfect season; becomes first NCAA champ since Natalie Coughlin to do so

Leon Marchand had one of the most successful swim seasons in recent times. It was not just because he dominated in each category he competed in or broke several records in almost every category. But because he has not lost a single event—precisely, a complete 26/26 from September 2022 to NCAA Championships in March 2023.

Since Natalie Coughlin of Cal accomplished this feat in 2002-03, Marchand is the last Division I NCAA champion swimmer to complete a perfect individual season.

Coughlin won more individual events during her flawless season than Marchand did, going 35 for 35 in 13 meets as opposed to Marchand's 26 for 26 in nine meets. In addition, Coughlin triumphed in more games overall, winning 11, as opposed to Marchand, who triumphed in seven.

However, Leon Marchand's flawless season featured more NCAA record-breaking sprints, as he did so six times in three separate events (200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 breast), in addition to setting three other records for the quickest relay splits. (50 breast, 100 breast, 200 free).

While it's essential to note that Coughlin had already held the NCAA mark in the 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 back at that point in her career, she broke the record three times in three different events (200 free, 200 fly, and 100 free).

Leon Marchand's life and incredible career so far

French rowers Xavier Marchand and Celine Bonnet welcomed their son Leon Marchand into the world on May 17, 2002. Leon holds the French, European, and long-course records for the 200 m IM, 200 m butterfly, and 200 m breaststroke. He also owns the European long-course mark for the 400 m individual medley.

Over the past two years, Marchand drew attention to himself with his outstanding accomplishments. His parents were both elite swimmers, so it wouldn't be inaccurate to state that swimming runs in his family. Leon is determined to win his family's one and only Olympic gold.

Marchand finished third with a French record mark of 4:16.37 in the 400m solo medley at the 2019 World Junior Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

With a time of 4:11.16, Marchand finished sixth in the 400m solo medley at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. He also came in at No. 18 overall and No. 14 in the 200-meter freestyle (1:55.68). In the 4x100-meter medley relay, he came in 10th. (1:58.30 in the 200m individual medley).

He earned two gold medals at the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Swimming & Diving Championships in the 200-yard breaststroke and 200-yard individual medley competitions. At the 2022 NCAA Championships in Atlanta, Georgia, Marchand captured his first solo NCAA championship for the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 200-yard individual medley.

Before Leon Marchand's 1:37.69 race, Caeleb Dressel (NCAA and US Open records from 2018) and Andrew Seliskar also established records (US Open records from 2017). Although both times fell short of Marchand's NCAA Championships mark by about four-tenths of a second.

At the 2022 World Aquatics Championships, he won three medals: 400-meter individual medley gold, 200-meter individual medley silver, and 200-meter butterfly bronze.

Leon Marchand may go on to contend for gold for France at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Poll : 0 votes