Swiss Swimming Federation threatens to boycott world championships if Russian, Belarusian athletes participate

The Swiss swimming federation has threatened to boycott the 2022 world championships if the sport’s governing body permits Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the swimming tournament.

Swiss Aquatics said that it was 'currently inappropriate' to take part in the swimming championships regardless of the fact that the Russian and Belarusian athletes would be competing under a neutral flag citing 'safety and fairness' as the reason for athletes. In a statement, Swiss Aquatics said:

"In the circumstances, Swiss Aquatics considers that the safety and fairness of athletes participating (in Budapest) cannot be guaranteed if athletes from Russia or from Belarus participate."

Earlier, FINA, the Switzerland-based body that governs swimming, were averse to the idea of imposing a ban on Russian athletes following the country’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. FINA had given the green signal to Russia and its ally Belarus to participate at the world championships in Budapest and Hungary under a neutral flag.

FINA said it remained opposed to a blanket ban of all athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus. Instead, FINA pledged to review concerns about the safety of athletes and the viability of events on a case-by-case basis.

International sporting federations ban Russia from different competitions

Earlier, Russian and Belarusian athletes were banned from international events by the governing bodies for badminton, rowing and skiing in the latest round of similar sanctions in reaction to the invasion of Ukraine.

The International Skating Union and the International Volleyball Federation have made similar moves.

Earlier, the IOC's executive board recommended that international federations and organizations 'not invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials' in the competition.

FIFA and UEFA have also suspended Russia's national teams from international football until further notice due to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

