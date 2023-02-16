"Taylor Swift tickets were cheaper" - Fans unhappy with 2024 US Olympic swim team trials ticket prices 

With the 2024 Paris Olympics just around the corner, multiple National Olympic Committees worldwide are all set to prepare for their respective National Olympic trials. The buzz around the trials in the United States is second to none, especially for the sport of swimming.

Swimming is arguably the most popular sport in the Olympics and has been around since the first modern Olympic Games in 1896. The sport receives wide coverage in the United States on the domestic, international, and collegiate stages.

USA Swimming, the central authority of the sport in the States, opened general ticket sales to the public on Wednesday, February 1st. They recently posted on their Instagram urging everyone to get their tickets through their website, and swimming enthusiasts online are unhappy.

Referring to the expensive ticket prices, one fan made a comparison to concert tickets:

"Taylor Swift tickets were cheaper. 🤦🏻‍♂️"

The Olympic Swimming trials are set to take place in 2024 from June 15th to 23rd at the Lucas Oil Stadium, which will seat 32,000 fans. According to the official website of USA Swimming, nosebleed tickets start at $450 per session. All-Session Ticket prices closer to the pool start from a whopping $2,300 per person and go up to $45,000 per four people.

Baffled by the ticket prices, fans took to the comments section of the Instagram post to voice their disagreement.

America has been a swimming nation for a long time, and the country leads the sport at the Olympics with 579 medals (257 gold, 178 silver, 144 bronze). People diligently follow the sport from its roots to the elite stages, and fans believe the ticket prices betray what the sport is about.

Some fans even stated that they could take their families on holiday for the price that is being asked of them:

Olympic Trials ticket prices: USA Swimming responds

At the moment, only All-Session tickets are available through their website. Seeing the backlash in the comments section, USA Swimming clarified that single-session tickets will be available soon. Their comment read:

"Single session tickets will go on sale at a future date!"

Not everyone was in disagreement with the prices, though. Some users were excited about the event. One user even clarified that the tickets available right now are for all sessions on all days, which is why the prices seem too high.

According to the International Swimming Hall of Fame, the largest-ever crowd for an indoor swim meet was 25,000 at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. The US swimming trials for the Paris Olympics may break this record.

