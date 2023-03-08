Team USA's mental health program gets 10 million in donation from Rieschel family

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), in association with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Foundation, have announced that the Rieschel Family have donated $10 million. This donation is in support of Team USA's mental health program.

The $10 million donation is said to be the largest standalone donation in the history of the foundation. In the official announcement made on Team USA's website, it was said that Yucca and Gary Rieschel have committed $10 million. The Rieschel family has been an active supporter of the foundation since its inception in 2013.

According to Team USA's website, the Rieschels made their first contribution in support of the The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee's mental health program in 2020. This made them the organization's first mental health ambassadors.

Speaking of the donation of $10 million to the USOPC's mental health program, Gary Rieschel said,

"This gift reflects our family’s commitment to supporting Team USA athletes during and after their time as Olympians and Paralympians. We strongly believe that our athletes engaging with their local communities will reduce the stigma associated with seeking help and create relevance for the Olympic and Paralympic movements in those communities. We must succeed in this mission if we are to guarantee safe, fair and universal sport in the United States."

The above statement was posted on Team USA's official website. The USOPC has invested resources in athletes' mental health and well-being with funding from the Rieschel family and a commitment to holistic care.

Flagbearer Kara Winger of Team United States during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

The organization has recruited eight new licensed providers, logged 1,700 unique encounters with athletes, created a mental health registry with more than 200 participating providers across the USA, and has utilized mental health officers on the ground in Tokyo and Beijing during the Olympics and Paralympic Games since 2020.

The $10 million donation puts in motion the first of three phases of the USOPC's mental health program expansion, culminating in the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles as per Team USA's statement.

In the first phase, Dr. Jessica Bartley, the USOPC's senior director of psychological services, will focus on building the program's existing foundation to strengthen resources and making sure that every Team USA athlete has access to a licensed provider who can address their mental health requirements.

Speaking about the donation made by the Rieschel family, Christian Walshe, the USOPF President said,

"This gift is truly game-changing for our athletes and the entire organization. Yucca and Gary's commitment represents the next transformative step for Team USA's mental health program."

Christian Walshe further stated that they are seeking additional investors for the program to match Rieschel's generosity and to continue improving for their athletes.

USOPC CEO opens up about the donation provided by the Rieschel's family

In a statement posted on Team USA's website, USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland spoke about the donation made by the Rieschel family. Sarah Hirshland said,

"We are immeasurably grateful for Yucca and Gary’s generosity and their passion for the well-being of Team USA athletes. The Rieschel family’s support has already transformed the USOPC's mental health service offerings, allowing us to better meet the needs of athletes while helping the USOPC become a world leader in athlete mental health care."

She further continued,

"We are thrilled that they have chosen to further invest in our mental health program and our efforts to support current and future generations of Team USA athletes on the road to Paris 2024, Milan-Cortina 2026, Los Angeles 2028 and beyond."

More details on the USOPC's mental health offerings can be found in the mental health category, which is present under the athlete services option present on the official website of Team USA.

