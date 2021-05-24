Teenager breaks 50m breaststroke world record at European Swimming Championships

Flexing her muscles in mighty fashion, teenager Benedetta Pilato produced a fine showing to break the women's 50m breaststroke world record at the European Swimming Championships on Saturday.

The 16-year-old Italian touched the pad in 29.30 seconds, erasing the record of 29.40 seconds set by American Lilly King, the reigning Olympic 100m breaststroke champion, in 2017.

"I didn't think I was capable of this now. I thought maybe I would beat the European record, but not the world record at all," Pilato was quoted as saying.

Brushing aside the pressure of expectations, Pilato said, "No, I'm not the (Olympic champion) Adam Peaty of the women's breaststroke."

Earlier, Pilato was outdone by countrymates Arianna Castiglioni and Martina Carraro despite registering the fourth-fastest time in the prelims in the 100m breaststroke event at the European Swimming Championships.

At 14 years of age, Pilato pocketed a silver medal in the 50m breaststroke event at the 2019 World Championships, behind King. However, the event is not included in the Olympic Games, unlike backstroke and butterfly over the same distance.

Israel wins its first European Swimming Championships gold medal

Meanwhile, Israel's 17-year-old Anastasia Gorbenko stole the limelight as well. She beat Hungary's Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu in the 200m individual medley event at the European Swimming Championships.

This was the first time that an Israeli swimmer won a gold medal at an Olympic swimming event. She powered to the finish line in 2:09.99 seconds to grab the top spot, ahead of the British and Hungarian swimmers.

In other results of the day, Great Britain's Olympic 100m breaststroke champion Adam Peaty continued his rich vein of form by defending his 50m title. He clinched the gold with a creditable time of 26.21 seconds.

"I don't want to sound arrogant, but that was an outstanding swim," Peaty told the BBC.

Great Britain extended their lead at the top of the European Swimming Championships tournament over Russia with nine gold, seven silver, and four bronze medals.

