Texas high school swimmer breaks Michael Phelps’ record

Michael Phelps is the greatest swimmer and Olympian of all time. He represents everything positive in the sport of swimming and remains an iconic figure even after his retirement. He set many a precedent in the sport and holds many records in the pool to this day. One of those records was the 400-meter individual medley record that he held, until the 9th of December 2022.

On that day, a young high-school student in Texas made history by breaking Phelps' record in the 400-meter individual medley of 3:42:08 in 2002 at the age of 17.

Phelps' record broken by a high-schooler

On the 9th of December, Maximus Williamson, a sophomore student at the Keller High School in Texas, wrote his name in the history books while competing in the Winter Junior Nationals in Austin, Texas. He swam for the Lakeside Aquatic Club in the 15- to 16-year-old national age group in the 400-meter Individual Medley (IM). The high-schooler finished the race with a record time of 3:39.83, beating Phelps' 2002 record of 3:42:08.

The swim came as a shock to many, with the exception of the high school swimmer, Williamson. Speaking after his race, the young swimmer mentioned that it going under 40 was always his goal.

"Breaking 40 [seconds] was a goal for me ... I was so close to it last year … I think that’s what pushed me the most."

Keller High's swim coach, Jamie Shults, praised the young athlete on his incredible feat and emphasized on the magnitude of the swim. In a press release, he stated that:

"Michael Phelps is the most well-known swimmer of all time, so even people who don't know swimming know Phelps ... To break a 20-year-old Michael Phelps record is truly an extraordinary accomplishment."

Williamson also recognized the magnitude of his extraordinary 400-meter swim. He seemed to be in awe and shock after his record-breaking swim. Continuing his press release dialogue, he said:

"It's hard to grasp the concept of what just happened, I'm just left speechless to be compared to the greatest of all time [GOAT]."

Maximus Williamson represents everything the sport of swimming is becoming. With young swimmers like himself and Romanian star Popovici constantly proving their worth, a new era can be expected to arrive in the world of swimming. Keller High School's swimming coach, Shults, shone a light on Williamson's attitude and leadership skills.

"Maximus is such a great kid and athlete ... He has been a phenomenal leader on our team and pushes everyone to do their best."

Phelps' legacy

Phelps was a once-in-a-generational talent who swooped into the world of swimming upon his arrival. He stands today as the most successful Olympian of all time, with a total medal tally of 28 medals—23 gold, three silvers, and two bronzes. He is also the most successful athlete at the World Championships. Over his illustrious career, he has won 26 gold medals, six silvers, and a bronze at FINA's competition.

While it remains to be seen whether another such talent will appear in our lifetimes, the future certainly looks bright for the sport.

