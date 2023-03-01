“The GOAT still rockin to Eminem” – Fans react to Michael Phelps’ video of him lifting weights while listening to Eminem

Michael Phelps is the most dominant force the Olympic Games have ever seen. He dominated the Games by winning a total of 23 gold medals in his sport. Phelps retired in 2016 after the Rio Olympics, leaving behind a star-studded career that will be talked about for decades to come.

Since his retirement, Phelps has followed his passions outside the pool. These include playing golf and being an avid advocate for mental health in sports. However, seven years after leaving the sport behind, Phelps still makes sure he hits the gym regularly to stay fit and healthy.

In a recent post on his Instagram account, Phelps can be seen barbell-squatting some heavy weights. Fans were quick to notice the Eminem song playing in the background:

"The goat still rockin to Eminem’s Till I collapse after all these years"

The song that can be heard in the background is Till I Collapse from American rapper Eminem's fourth studio album, The Eminem Show, released in 2002. The song famously featured as the lead track in the 2011 Hollywood-hit Real Steel.

The fan quoted above was not the only one to recognize the track. Many more rallied in the comments section to commend Phelps' great taste in music.

Some fans took to the comment section to state that Eminem is the GOAT in his own game. While the GOAT debate in the hip-hop industry requires coverage of its own, it's undeniable that Eminem is one of the best in the business.

In the video, Phelps can be seen performing a one-rep maximum squat. In a subsequent video on the same post, Phelps ups the weight but fails to perform the rep. The caption read:

"One max. One fail. Till next time front squats 🤪"

Fans gathered in the comments section to encourage Michael Phelps after the failed attempt, many reiterating the fact that no matter what happens, he will still be the greatest of all time.

Michael Phelps' legacy

Apart from being the undisputed king of the Olympics, a strong case can be made that the legendary swimmer may be the greatest athlete the world has ever seen - such is his career.

While it is true that Phelps won a truckload of gold medals and world titles, what cements his legacy is the way in which he won competitions - absolute dominance.

Michael Phelps' legacy did not end the moment he retired. Many would say that his greatest work has come outside the pool by being an avid advocate for better mental health in and outside the realm of sports; a pursuit he is still on to this day.

