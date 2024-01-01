"The highlight of my year was marring Bridget Konttinen" - Ryan Murphy reflects on "incredible" 2023

Ryan Murphy, swimmer and four-time Olympic gold medalist, has had an incredible 2023 according to the man himself. The American recently shared some snaps of the year gone by, and detailed what fans can expect from him in the upcoming few months.

On the professional end, 2023 was a wonderful time for Murphy. The American raced to four medals at the Fukuoka World Championships. He won his specialist event, the 100m backstroke, with a time of 52.22, and finished with a silver in the 200m backstroke. He also claimed gold in the 4x400m men's medley relay, and clinched a bronze in the mixed medley relay.

His top of the podium finish made him the only American to walk out of Fukuoka with an individual title, and he was later awarded his second Golden Goggles Male Athlete of the Year for the feat.

In his personal life, Ryan Murphy’s 2023 saw him get married to Bridget Konttinen, his partner from days at the University of California in a beautiful ceremony. According to the swimmer, this was the highlight of his year.

Taking to Instagram to share his thoughts about the year and his plans for 2024, Murphy wrote:

“2023 was an incredible year. I'm proud of the accomplishments achieved in the pool, with the support of @calmenswim coaches and teammates. The highlight of my year was marrying @bk_murphy_. I love you now and forever."

“I can't wait for 2024. I have huge goals for myself in and out of the pool. I will be opening @goldfish_saintjohns by mid-2024 with my parents. I won't tell you my swim goals yet,” he went on to add.

Ryan Murphy's swimming career highlights

Ryan Murphy's first big claim to fame came in 2016 at the Rio Olympics, when the American clinched a whopping three gold medals. He won both the 100m and 200m backstroke events, and the 4x100m medley alongside his teammates.

He followed this up with four long course World Championships medals in 2017, before claiming three silver at the event in 2019.

Tokyo 2020 saw Murphy once again display his dominance in the pool, as he defended the 4x100m medley relay title alongside Team USA. He also won a silver in the 200m backstroke and a bronze in the 100m backstroke.

In 2022, Ryan Murphy won four medals at the long course World Championships and five golds at the short course World Championships.