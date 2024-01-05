Riley Gaines reacted to a recent incident where a transgender youth was involved in a shooting spree in Iowa.

Dylan Butler, a trans youth aged 17, opened fire at the Perry High School on Thursday, shooting a sixth grader and five other students and the principal of the school. Further, the senior at Perry High School died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A pump-action shotgun and a handgun were found with Butler, both of which are illegal to obtain for a 17-year-old in Iowa, alongside undetonated rudimentary explosive devices.

Riley Gaines took to X (formerly Twitter) and called out on the incident, saying:

"Are we really surprised when trans-identifying people (and allies) violently lash out considering they're told daily by media & our government that they're victims of genocide?"

"As long as they continue to be told they're being oppressed, these acts will only increase," she added.

"And if you really believe trans-identifying individuals are oppressed, please list any instance where they lack rights that all others have. I'm curious," Gaines further added in another post.

"Slippery, slippery slope," Riley Gaines slams USA boxing after the new policy allowing trans athletes to compete against women

Riley Gaines criticized USA Boxing after allowing trans athletes in the women's category.

Riley Gaines expressed her dissent towards USA boxing after the introduction of a new policy allowing trans athletes to compete against women.

The new policy will allow trans boxers to compete against women in 2024 after fulfilling certain criteria, including declaring their gender identity and completing the gender assignment surgery.

The policy requires trans athletes to undergo regular hormone testing and provide the organization with documents of hormone level for a minimum of four years following the surgery.

Riley Gaines condemned the decision saying,

“Do you understand what this means? Men will be glorified for beating up on women. Not only glorified, they will be deemed ‘brave’ for such actions."

"Slippery, slippery slope,” Gaines added.

In another post, the former University of Kentucky swimmer knocked the USA Boxing by calling it misogynist.

“USA boxing to allow men who merely say they are women to fight against women. Mark my words, it will take a woman getting killed before these misogynistic fools wake up," the former NCAA swimmer wrote.

The new policy allows athletes under the age of 18 to compete only in the gender category assigned during their birth.