"They should beat us" - Riley Gaines backs Carli Lloyd after the latter confirms losing to U-15 boys

Riley Gaines backed the former USA female footballer Carli Lloyd after the latter admitted losing to a U-15 boys' team.

Lloyd, a two-time FIFA Player of the Year, played as a midfielder and a forward for the USA Women's National Team. She won two gold medals - at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2012 London Olympics - along with a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Lloyd confirmed that the USA Women's team lost 5-2 to the FC Dallas U-15 boys team in 2017 at a practice match. She stated that they lost to the boys as the latter always carry the advantage of a stronger physique, which makes them not only stronger but also faster.

Gaines, who has vehemently advocated against transgender athletes competing in women's category, backed Lloyd for admitting the team's loss to a men's team. Lloyd admitted to the loss after a fan raised doubts about the match.

"They were good. We actually lost to a youth Bayern Munich team in my career as well, but then we went on to win Olympics and World Cups. So….."

"They should beat us. Bigger, stronger, faster! Boys always gave us a run for our money! It was great prep," she replied to another fan.

"USWNT & 2x Olympic gold medalist soccer player, Carli Lloyd, admitting they rightfully got beat by the boys because they are bigger, faster, and stronger than women," Gaines wrote.

"Such a controversial statement... I've loved Carli since she chose to stand for the national anthem in 2021," she said. "True leadership. Not to mention how incredible of a player she was," added Gaines.

"Wanna know what qualifies being an arbiter of womanhood? Being a woman" - Riley Gaines slams her critics

Riley Gaines has been described by her critics as someone who considers herself an arbiter of womanhood. Gaines had expressed her discontent at Caster Semenya calling herself a woman as the latter has an intersex condition.

Gaines received contempt from a fan who called her an 'arbiter of womanhood', to which the former NCAA swimmer gave a befitting reply.

"Riley Gaines has appointed herself the arbiter of womanhood and that's not good enough for her," wrote the fan.

"Wanna know what qualifies being an arbiter of womanhood? Being a woman," Gaines wrote. "Something you nor Caster will ever experience as you both have a Y chromosome. Not opinionated or hateful, just a mere fact," she added.

