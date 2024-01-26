"This is leadership": Riley Gaines lauds varsity tennis coach and his wife resigning in light of transgender participation in women's sports

Riley Gaines reacted to a varsity tennis coach and his wife stepping up for girls and female sports. The activist shared a post on her X, formerly Twitter, highlighting how the couple resigned because woke school policies demand transgenders be able to play in female sports.

Riley Gaines, 23, described the couple's resignation as "THIS is leadership." She said it made her emotional:

In the much viewed video, the man, Dave Brown, from Stand Tall says his wife and he resigned their head coaching positions for varsity and JV girls tennis at the high school they were at for 25 years. He said:

"For the last 25 years, I've coached varsity basketball, varsity tennis. Coached in over 1090 games, won 667 and lost 123. Have had a lot of success but I finally reach the point where I had to resign last night because of boys playing girls tennis."

Brown, who is also a podcaster, explained the reason.

"We're just not going to support boys playing girls sports. This is wrong on every level. These are not girls. They're boys saying they're a girl."

"They're playing a fall sport. Come back and play a girls sport and go back to playing a boy sport. All I have to do is change the paperwork at the district office."

The former coach said he will never lie to a kid. Brown is adamant to support his wife who was a pioneer in Title nine and every other girl that expects every adult to do the right thing and protect them. He pointed out that girls are not being protected.

"We're allowing men or boys to play in these sports. It's dangerous. It's wrong. We have boys in the locker rooms watching girls go through their get ready for practice or a match or a game."

Brown said its wrong for a girl to have to endure something like that.

"What we would have called five or six years ago, somebody going to jail is now acceptable in high schools and middle schools. This absolutely wrong."

Riley Gaines applauds Ohio Senate bill banning transgender girls from participating in women's sports

Riley Gaines, a vocal advocate against the participation of transgender women in women's sport, has time and again called out transgenders competing in women's sports.

The 200-yard NCAA freestyle champion recently applauded the Ohio Senate for overriding Governor Mike DeWine's veto in a 23-9 vote. Gaines said:

"Ohio's most vulnerable are now protected."

The bill is said to prevent transgender girls from taking part in girls' and women's sports. Riley Gaines has been raising her voice against transgenders participating in women's sports ever since she had to share a locker room with Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer, whom she competed against in 2022.