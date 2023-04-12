“Thomas cheated in more ways than one” - Riley Gaines files $2 million lawsuit against trans swimmer Lia Thomas

Riley Gaines, a former University of Kentucky swimmer, is suing transwoman Lia Thomas, who won the NCAA Division 1 championship. Last month, ESPN honored Thomas for Women's History Month, which did not settle well with Gaines and she tweeted about it.

She wrote:

"Lia Thomas is not a brave, courageous woman who earned a national title. He is an arrogant, cheat who stole a national title from a hardworking, deserving woman. The NCAA is responsible. If I was a woman working at ESPN, I would walk out. You're spineless."

Riley Gaines vociferously talked about women's rights and spoke about feeling uncomfortable by a trans woman in the changing room. She talked about women's integrity. However, she was harassed by students and was locked in a room for three hours.

Gaines claimed that she would sue the school and went on to testify about her brutal experience. In response, Lia Thomas labeled her a 'pampered child' and took a jibe at her on TikTok.

Nonetheless, rather than responding, Riley Gaines instructed her lawyers to file a lawsuit against Thomas for $2 million, citing her suffering from the fraud.

Riley Thomas claimed that Lia Thomas cheated to win the NCAA trophy and expressed her anger, claiming that she took everything from her. Gaines had been planning to contract with all the athletes who competed that day against Thomas.

Speaking about the fraud, Riley Gaines said:

“Thomas cheated in more ways than one. She took a moment I worked my entire life to achieve."

Lia Thomas responded through her spokesperson, Joe Barron, stating:

“I earned the stalemate. I am referring to your fifth-place finish in a single event at the National Championships as your defining moment. Honey, I didn’t even know your name until yesterday.”

"We did not give our consent" - Riley Gaines on Lia Thomas using the woman's changing room

Riley Gaines and Lia Thomas have been engaged in a brutal fight for nearly a year. The former Kentucky swimmer lost her patience after the Penn swimmer shared the women's changing room, making Gaines feel uncomfortable. Lia Thomas underwent hormone replacement therapy and joined the women's team.

Earlier this year, in an interview on 'American Reports', Riley Gaines opened up about the difficulties she faced while sharing the same changing room with Lia Thomas and claimed that officials did not ask for their consent to allow the Penn swimmer to be in the same room.

She said:

"We were not forewarned beforehand that we would be sharing a locker room with Lia. We did not give our consent, they did not ask for our consent, but in that locker room we turned around and there’s a 6’4" biological man dropping his pants and watching us undress, and we were exposed to male genitalia."

Gaines added to the statement:

"That to me was worse than the competition piece. Not even probably a year, two years ago, this would have been considered some form of sexual assault, voyeurism. But now not even are they just allowing it to happen, it’s almost as if these large organizations are encouraging it to happen.”

Poll : 0 votes