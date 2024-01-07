Three-time Olympic medalist Regan Smith skips Knoxville Pro Swim Series, to start 2024 season in March

USA competitive swimmer Regan Smith has opted out of the first 2024 Pro Swim Series, scheduled from January 10 to January 13, 2024, at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, Tennessee.

In the Pro Swim Series opener, Smith was listed to compete in the 100m and 200m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 100m and 200m butterfly and 200m individual medley events.

Smith revealed last month, in an interview with The Athletic, that she tested positive for mononucleosis sometime after clinching the gold medals at the 2023 U.S. Open Swimming Championships in the 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke, and 200m butterfly events.

The Swimming World magazine reported Smith's absence from the Pro Swim Series event, with the headline:

“Regan Smith Will Not Compete at Knoxville Pro Series”

Although she has recovered and returned to her practice sessions, Smith does not feel ready to compete as of yet. The swimmer will instead prepare to participate in the second 2024 Pro Swim Series to be held in Westmont, Illinois from March 6 to March 9, 2024.

This is the second consecutive season that will witness Regan Smith’s withdrawal from the Pro Swim Series in Knoxville, owing to sickness. Last year, she wasn’t able to compete due to food poisoning.

In 2023, Regan Smith smashed the American records in the women’s 200m butterfly in both long course and short course. She claimed three silver medals at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. She also played a crucial role in the United States gold-medal victory in the 400m medley relay and clinched bronze in the 200m butterfly.

Regan Smith’s favorite show is Stranger Things

Regan Smith in action during the women's 400 Meter Individual Medley Prelims of the Toyota US Open on December 01, 2023. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

In an interview with the Swimming World, Regan Smith expressed her love for TV show Stranger Things. On being asked about the TV shows or movies that she could watch for the rest of her life, she responded:

“My absolute favorite show is Stranger Things, but I feel like there are not enough episodes to just cycle through that show forever. I also love SpongeBob, but I feel like SpongeBob episodes are so short. I would probably say something like Friends or The Office because there are a lot of seasons.”

She added:

“When you’re watching those shows you kind of feel like you’re just hanging out with the characters. Those shows are just something I can have on in the background all day, so it’d probably be one of those two.”

Smith also mentioned that the popular American science fiction horror drama TV series has played a role in developing a fondness for the music from the 1980s. She said:

“Stranger Things has helped me form an appreciation for 80s music.”