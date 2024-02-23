Three University of Wyoming swimmers killed in tragic car crash in Colorado amid Western Athletic Conference Championships

The University of Wyoming is devastated after three members of its swimming and diving team were killed in a tragic car crash Thursday afternoon. The fatal accident occurred at about 2.45 pm at the intersection of US 287 and Mountain Road, northwest of Livermore in Larimer County.

The Colorado State Patrol stated that the crash happened between Livermore and Virginia Dale, Colorado. Initial investigations indicate that the driver swerved, whereby the vehicle went off the road and rolled multiple times. Three swimmers, aged 18, 19, and 21, were killed in the accident.

Ed Seidel, President at the University of Wyoming, said words are insufficient to express their sadness. He expressed:

"We are heartsick at the news of this terrible tragedy for our university, our state, our student-athlete community and, most importantly the families and friends of these young people." (University of Wyoming)

UW Director of Athletics Tom Burman said it's difficult to lose members of the University of Wyoming family. He noted:

"My thoughts and prayers are with our swimming and diving student-athletes, coaches, families and friends. We mourn the loss of these student-athletes."

Burman added that they have counseling services available for their student-athletes and coaches in this time of need. Dave Denniston, Wyoming swim coach, said the Cowgirls are devastated about the loss of three swimmers in the car crash.

Wyoming Athletics also took to social media to remember the swimmers. It said:

"University of Wyoming Mourns the Loss of Three UV Swimmers Killed in Crash on US Highway 287."

This tragedy comes at a time when the Wyoming women are competing at the 2024 Mountain West Championships. The Western Athletic Conference champion is also set to start on February 28 in Texas.

University of Wyoming students were killed in a similar crash in 2021

In 2021, three students of the University of Wyoming were killed in a two-car crash on US Highway 287, just a few miles south of the Wyoming and Colorado border. The students were also aged 18, 19 and 21 years of age.

According to the Coloradoan, a Toyota RAV4 with five occupants was traveling southbound when it drove off the highway and rolled multiple times. The State patrol at the time had said two other occupants of the vehicle were swim team members who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.