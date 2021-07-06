Tokyo Olympics 2020: US announces smallest captains line-up for Swimming team, Caeleb Dressel and Allison Schmitt included

On Monday, the US Swimming Federation announced its smallest line-up of captains for the Tokyo Olympics in recent years. Caeleb Dressel, Allison Schmitt, Ryan Murphy and Simone Manuel have been named the captains of the US swim team.

The selection was revealed in a unique fashion by team member Hunter Armstrong. He performed a card trick with help from fellow Olympians Lilly King and Jay Litherland to announce the names.

The selection of four captains for the Tokyo Olympics is the smallest of the last three editions. There were five captains in the 2012 London Games, while in the 2016 Rio Olympics, there were six.

Allison Schmitt is the most experienced captain for Tokyo Olympics

Allison Schmitt is the most experienced amongst the captains picked for the Tokyo Olympics. She was in the role in 2016, alongside Elizabeth Beisel (three-time Olympian), Anthony Ervin (three-time Olympian), Michael Phelps (five-time Olympian) and Nathan Adrian (three-time Olympian).

Schmitt will be making his fourth consecutive Olympic Games appearance, having taken the pool in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

She is the 2012 Olympic champion in women’s 200m freestyle and silver medalist in the 400m freestyle. She has also won six relay medals in last three Olympic appearances.

The 31-year-old qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in women’s 200m freestyle by finishing second behind Katie Ledecky at the recent US Trials for the Tokyo Olympics.

Caeleb Dressel to headline the men’s US swimming team for Tokyo Olympics

Caeleb Dressel will be a heavy favorite to win multiple gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics. Since the Rio Games, where he won gold in the men’s 4x100m freestyle and medley relays, Dressel has been a man on a mission. He has risen to become one of the world’s most talented and fastest swimmers.

At the 2017 World Championships, he won an impressive seven gold medals. The 24-year-old collected six gold and two silver medals at the Worlds in 2019.

He will enter as a potential three-event individual winner in the Tokyo Olympics after having won the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, and 100m butterfly at the US Trials.

Full roster of US swimming team for Tokyo Olympics

Women

1. Phoebe Bacon: 200 back

2. Erika Brown: 100 free, 4×100 free relay

3. Claire Curzan: 100 fly

4. Catie DeLoof: 4×100 free relay

5. Kate Douglass: 200 IM

6. Hali Flickinger: 400 IM, 200 fly

7. Brooke Forde: 4×200 free relay

8. Katie Grimes: 800 free

9. Natalie Hinds: 4×100 free relay

10.Torri Huske: 100 fly

11.Lydia Jacoby: 100 breast

12.Lilly King: 100 breast, 200 breast

13.Annie Lazor: 200 breast

14.Katie Ledecky: 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, 1500 free, 4×200 free relay

15.Paige Madden: 400 free, 4×200 free relay

16.Simone Manuel: 50 free

17.Katie McLaughlin: 4×200 free relay

18.Allison Schmitt: 200 free, 4×200 free relay, 4×100 free relay

19.Bella Sims: 4×200 free relay

20.Regan Smith: 100 back, 200 fly

21.Olivia Smoliga: 4×100 free relay

22.Erica Sullivan: 1500 free

23.Alex Walsh: 200 IM

24.Abbey Weitzeil: 100 free, 4×100 free relay, 50 free

25.Emma Weyant: 400 IM

26.Rhyan White: 100 back, 200 back

Men

1. Michael Andrew: 100 breast, 200 IM, 50 free

2. Zach Apple: 100 free, 4×200 free relay, 4×100

3. Hunter Armstrong: 100 back

4. Bowe Becker, 4×100 free relay

5. Gunnar Bentz: 200 fly

6. Michael Brinegar: 800 free, 1500 free

7. Patrick Callan: 4×200 free relay

8. Brooks Curry: 4×100 free relay

9. Caeleb Dressel: 100 free, 100 fly, 4×100 free relay, 50 free

10.Nic Fink: 200 breast

11.Bobby Finke: 800 free, 1500 free

12.Townley Haas: 200 free, 4×200 free relay

13.Zach Harting: 200 fly

14.Chase Kalisz: 400 IM, 200 IM

15.Drew Kibler: 4×200 free relay

16.Jay Litherland: 400 IM

17.Bryce Mefford: 200 back

18.Jake Mitchell: 400 free

19.Ryan Murphy: 100 back, 200 back

20.Blake Pieroni: 4×100 free relay

21.Andrew Seliskar: 4×200 free relay

22.Tom Shields: 100 fly

23.Kieran Smith: 400 free, 200 free, 4×200 free relay

24.Andrew Wilson: 100 breast, 200 breast

